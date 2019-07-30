Last updated: 04:37 PM ET, Tue July 30 2019

Atlanta Hotel Closes Amid Legionnaires' Outbreak

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 30, 2019

Downtown Atlanta, Georgia
PHOTO: Downtown Atlanta, Georgia on a cloudy day. (photo via AndreyKrav / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Sheraton hotel in downtown Atlanta has temporarily closed down amid a probable Legionnaires' outbreak.

At least 11 former guests have been diagnosed with the disease while the Georgia Department of Public Health believes there are at least 55 other cases linked to the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Oasis Hotels

All Your MICE Groups Needs in Cancun

Miniature bathroom toiletries in hotel.

InterContinental Hotel Group Eliminating Miniature...

Shanghai skyline with modern urban skyscrapers, China (Photo via dibrova / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

DoubleTree by Hilton Expands Presence in China with...

The four-star hotel closed down voluntarily on July 15 and plans to reopen on August 11, pending test results.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia or lung inflammation typically caused by infection.

"You can't catch legionnaires' disease from person-to-person contact. Instead, most people get Legionnaires' disease from inhaling the bacteria. Older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaires' disease," the medical center states.

"All guests with upcoming reservations through August 11 have been advised of the hotel's temporary closure and are working with Marriott and Sheraton Atlanta associates to find alternative accommodations. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive full refunds," the hotel's general manager Ken Peduzzi told CNN.

For more information on Atlanta, Georgia

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Oasis Hotels

All Your MICE Groups Needs in Cancun

Oasis Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotel Group Eliminating Miniature Bathroom Amenities

DoubleTree by Hilton Expands Presence in China with Opening in Downtown Shanghai

W Seattle: Sound and Scenery

Celebrate National Dog Day With 'Puppies and Prosecco' Hotel Package

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS