Atlanta Hotel Closes Amid Legionnaires' Outbreak
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 30, 2019
The Sheraton hotel in downtown Atlanta has temporarily closed down amid a probable Legionnaires' outbreak.
At least 11 former guests have been diagnosed with the disease while the Georgia Department of Public Health believes there are at least 55 other cases linked to the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.
The four-star hotel closed down voluntarily on July 15 and plans to reopen on August 11, pending test results.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia or lung inflammation typically caused by infection.
"You can't catch legionnaires' disease from person-to-person contact. Instead, most people get Legionnaires' disease from inhaling the bacteria. Older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaires' disease," the medical center states.
"All guests with upcoming reservations through August 11 have been advised of the hotel's temporary closure and are working with Marriott and Sheraton Atlanta associates to find alternative accommodations. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive full refunds," the hotel's general manager Ken Peduzzi told CNN.
