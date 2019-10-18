Atlantis Announces Performances for Party Like a Royal Extravaganza
Atlantis, Paradise Island announces performances by Grammy nominated Bebe Rexha, electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Ellen Show’s DJ Tony Okungbowa, and Junior New System of America’s Got Talent fame to its Party Like a Royal Extravaganza on December 31.
The Party Like a Royal Extravaganza follows the resort’s exclusive performance engagement with the Jonas Brothers on December 30. Tickets for the Party Like a Royal Extravaganza and the Jonas Brothers exclusive performance engagement are available now by visiting atlantisnewyears2019.com or calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.
Jonas Brothers Exclusive Performance Engagement
Atlantis welcomes the Grammy nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio – Jonas Brothers — for an exclusive performance engagement at the resort’s Imperial Ballroom on December 30.
The engagement is part of the resort’s acclaimed entertainment series, Atlantis LIVE, which offers guests access to performances and concerts by leading musicians and artists. This will be the fifth Jonas Brothers performance at ATLANTIS LIVE, and 10 years since their last engagement at the resort.
The Jonas Brothers will get the crowd moving with a mix of classics from the, “It’s About Time,” “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer” and “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” albums that catapulted their success, to a variety of songs from their newest hit album, “Happiness Begins.”
The Jonas Brothers recently made history with their single, “Sucker,” which marked the first time a band debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century. Tickets are available by visiting jonasbrothersatlantis.com or by contacting 1.800.ATLANTIS. Ticket prices start at $249.00.
Party Like a Royal Extravaganza on New Year’s Eve
From 9:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., Atlantis, Paradise Island will ring in the New Year with its first annual Party Like a Royal Extravaganza held at the resort’s poolside royal deck, overlooking the iconic Royal Towers, paradise lagoon and 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape.
DJ Tony Okungbowa will emcee party goers, who will experience A-List performances by Bebe Rexha, Lindsey Sterling and Junior New System, plus have access to a premium top-shelf open bar and dessert experience.
A midnight fireworks spectacular by Grucci Fireworks will delight all. Tickets for The Party Like a Royal Extravaganza are available by visiting atlantisbahamas.com/party-like-a-royal or calling 1-800-ATLANTIS. Ticket prices start at $300 per person for guests 18 years and older and $150 per person for guests 16 and 17 years.
—Bebe Rexha: Grammy-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. She has accumulated over 12 million overall single sales, over 6 billion total global streams and a radio audience over 10 billion.
Her debut, RIAA Gold album, Expectations (released June 2018) contained the massive single “I’m a Mess” and global chart-topping smash “Meant To Be” (featuring Florida Georgia Line). #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, “Meant To Be” won Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Also in 2019, she earned a MTV Video Music Award in the category of Best Dance Video for her song “Call You Mine” in collaboration with The Chainsmokers. One of the youngest artists to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s prestigious Abe Olman Scholarship award (2012), Bebe formally burst onto the scene the following year, when she wrote “Monster,” a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x-platinum by the RIAA.
—Lindsey Stirling: This electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist became one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.
She has held premium spots on the charts, including #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding #1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Award for, “Top Dance/Electronic Album.” Her sophomore opus Shatter Me garnered an RIAA Gold certification and ranked as the #2 Dance/Electronic Album and #1 Classical Album on Billboard’s 2015 Year-End charts.
—Junior New System: An internationally-acclaimed all-male hip-hop dance group that competed on both Asia’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent, and won gold at the 2016 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).
Tickets to the Party Like a Royal Extravaganza are available by visiting atlantisnewyears2019.com or calling 1-800-ATLANTIS. Ticket prices start at $300.00 USD per person for guests 18 years and older and $150 per person for guests 16 and 17 years.
SOURCE: Atlantis Paradise Island press release.
