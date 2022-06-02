Atlantis Paradise Island Adds Travel Agent Website, Expands Ambassador Program
June 02, 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island is celebrating travel advisors by announcing the debut of an enhanced agent website and Atlantis Ambassador program, as well as new rates.
The dedicated travel agent website will allow advisors immediate access to book the Atlantis resort's best available rates and special offers on travel for clients and themselves.
The Atlantis Ambassador program is also available for sign up on the website and offers opportunities for agents to learn and earn, with benefits such as complimentary stays, gift cards and more.
“We truly value travel agents and this critically important community,” Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell said.
Upon completing the Atlantis Ambassador Program, participants will have premium access to the resort's latest offers, new developments and upcoming events. Agents will also receive Atlantis Ambassador Rewards, including complimentary stays, experiences, FAM trips, gift cards, Travel Institute credits, invitations to events and more.
In addition to the new website and expanded program, Atlantis announced that travel advisors with a valid IATA, CLIA ARC, TIDS or TRUE membership number would be eligible to receive savings of up to 30 percent off the best available rate.
The agent offer is bookable all year via the travel agent website or by calling Atlantis directly.
“As travel ramps up again this year, now more than ever, we appreciate their work in sharing how Atlantis Paradise Island is a destination of immersive programming, connecting travelers to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine and festivities of The Bahamas,” Oswell continued.
The 171-acre destination resort features five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, the Atlantis Casino, the Atlantis Marina, the 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape, the Ocean Club Golf Course and more.
