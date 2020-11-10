Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Reopening Date
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Donald Wood November 10, 2020
Atlantis Paradise Island announced Tuesday it would resume operations on December 10 and offer a free night free to celebrate.
To reward travelers heading to the Bahamian resort, they will be eligible for a limited-time, first-night free offer bookable between November 10-22 and valid for stays between December 10-17 with a two-night minimum length of stay.
Room rates start at $299 per night, plus tax and resort fees.
While closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Atlantis underwent renovations to the Royal East Tower guestrooms, Harborside Resort villas, Dolphin Cay and The Reef residential-style studios and suites, which open December 17.
“We are so excited to welcome back our loyal guests, families, and new visitors to experience Atlantis Paradise Island and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones,” Atlantis President Audrey Oswell said. “Atlantis will reopen in planned phases, and our highest priority is and will always be to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, team members, and community.”
The resort has also adopted a vacation-in-place plan to ensure the health and safety of visitors and locals, meaning travelers must stay on the property through the duration of their stay.
Luckily, Atlantis encompasses a nearly 200-acre property that features five miles of white sand beaches, multiple pools, multiple restaurant options, spa, golf, shopping and a multitude of attractions and entertainment.
Upon reopening, Atlantis will also unveil new experiences curated for families, small groups and couples. Friends and family can reconnect safely with the comprehensive Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise.
“To help reassure travelers, we have implemented our Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, which meets international and local standards for health and safety protocols,” Oswell continued. “Our guests will receive heartfelt service and create lifelong memories by being immersed in our authentic Bahamian culture, experiences, and attractions available throughout our lush resort grounds.”
Beginning January 3, 2021, travelers flying from the New York Tri-State region who book an air and resort package with JetBlue will receive non-stop direct roundtrip air service from Newark to Nassau, seven-night accommodations in the Royal East Tower, roundtrip airport transfers and a $75 daily dining credit per person.
