Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana Reopens
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Lacey Pfalz February 16, 2021
The Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana officially reopened in February 2021, the third Bahia Principe resort to reopen in Punta Cana.
The 756-room resort has two pools, six dining options and four bars, as well as a disco and water park for children. The resort also offers entertainment such as one hour each day of free kayaking or paddling, Spanish lessons or local dancing lessons.
Guests to the resort can also access Las Olas Beach House, within the Bahia Principe complex. Here guests will have plenty of international dining options, such as Mediterranean and Indian, as well as a beach bar.
“At Bahia Principe, we take pride in always offering our loyal customers a variety of options to choose from that better matches their wants and needs, and so we are pleased to once again be able to offer this resort to them,” said Lluisa Salord, SVP Global Sales, Contracting & Distribution. “We remain committed to reactivating tourism and helping the local community in Punta Cana, especially past employees that had been part of the Bahia Principe family for years.”
The resort follows the reopening of the family-friendly Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana and the adults-only resort Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar.
