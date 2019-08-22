Bermuda Resorts Offering Fall Savings Packages
Several Bermuda resorts are partnering with the Bermuda Tourism Authority to extend “Splash Sale” saving to travelers who book stays in the destination through this fall. The discounts offer up to 50 percent off reservations at the participating properties, with rates starting at $159 per person, per night.
The offer applies to travel from September 3, 2019, to April 30, 2020, booked from now through September 10, 2019. Additional information, including restrictions and booking windows for all the sales packages, are available on the Bermuda website.
Participating properties include Aunt Nea’s Inn in St. George, which is offering 30 percent off bookings of three nights or more and the adults-only Coral Beach and Tennis Club on Bermuda’s South Shore, which is offering 30 percent off superior ocean-view rooms plus breakfast and afternoon tea.
Other participating properties include the Fairmont Southampton, which features sweeping views from its location on Bermuda's highest point and is offering “Splash” pricing of up to 50 percent off published rates starting from $189 per person, per night.
Splash savings from the Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa, which features a spa located in an underground cave, feature ocean-view superior rooms at 30 percent off, with additional savings for guests who upgrade to all-inclusive, with rates starting at $181, per person, per night. The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is also offering 30 percent off for two-night stays, with Splash discounts of up to 50 percent off seven-night stays.
Finally, luxury cliff-side property The Reefs is offering up to 30 percent off poolside, cliff-side or junior suite accommodations as part of the promotion, while The Rosedon is offering 30 percent off superior, deluxe and luxury rooms plus daily continental breakfast, afternoon tea, Wi-Fi and beach shuttle service.
Travelers will also receive 25 percent off bookings at Rosewood Bermuda and 30 percent off deluxe mini-suites at Royal Palms, it rates starting at $305 per person, per night.
