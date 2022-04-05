Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Tue April 05 2022

Beyond Green, &Beyond Launch New Booking Platform for Sustainable Experiences

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 05, 2022

Beyond Green
Xigera Safari Lodge, part of Beyond Green (photo via Preferred Hotel Group)

Beyond Green, Preferred Hotel Group’s independent hotel and resort collection that represents the best in luxury and sustainability, has partnered with &Beyond, a leading luxury experiential travel company, to debut a new booking platform that provides custom booking of itineraries using the best of both brands, with Africa and South America as the first destinations to be available on the site.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Ecuador, diver, diving, ocean, galapagos, galapagos island

gallery icon The Latest Consumer Trends in Sustainable Travel

Interest in sustainable travel is on the rise

Research Shows More Travelers Looking for Sustainable Options

MS Nordnorge in Hjorundfjorden, Norway

Hurtigruten to Launch First Zero Emission Ship by 2030

United Airlines

United To Try Another Sustainable Fuel Alternative

ADVERTISING

Guests who want more than a stay at one of Beyond Green’s member hotels, resorts or lodges can use the new Plan Your Trip booking platform to book either pre-set itineraries or custom experiences in Africa or South America, with Asia coming soon.

The service offers assistance on everything, from booking and arranging tours, transfers and reservations to addressing COVID-19 protocols or requirements.

Each itinerary is created with responsible travel in mind: guests stay at a variety of Beyond Green and &Beyond member properties, which are committed to sustainability and community empowerment, as well as enjoy experiences that bring travelers up close and personal with different cultures, wildlife and more.

“With &Beyond a proven leader in travel based on its ‘Care of the Land, Wildlife and People,’ Beyond Green is particularly proud of this incredible new partnership to make planning a sustainable travel holiday easier than ever in two of the world’s great travel destinations – Africa and South America,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green.

Xigera Safari Lodge, part of Beyond Green
Xigera Safari Lodge, part of Beyond Green. (photo via Beyond Green)

Examples of pre-set itineraries include a nine-day, eight-night Journey Across Rwanda and Kenya with Gorilla Trekking and Safari Experiences; a 12-day, 11-night Adventure in Chile Exploring Antarctica and The Lake District and a 15-day, 14-night Beyond Green Southern African Excursion including stays at Beyond Green member properties in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.

For more information or to book a trip, please click here.

For more information on Africa, South America

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Palms Casino Resort

Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort to Reopen on April 27

Hyatt Adds AMR Collection Brands To Its Loyalty Program

gallery icon Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora Photo Tour

Cambria Hotels Expands in Texas Capital

Vegas Pool Season Is Underway at MGM Resorts Properties

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS