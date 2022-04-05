Beyond Green, &Beyond Launch New Booking Platform for Sustainable Experiences
Beyond Green, Preferred Hotel Group’s independent hotel and resort collection that represents the best in luxury and sustainability, has partnered with &Beyond, a leading luxury experiential travel company, to debut a new booking platform that provides custom booking of itineraries using the best of both brands, with Africa and South America as the first destinations to be available on the site.
Guests who want more than a stay at one of Beyond Green’s member hotels, resorts or lodges can use the new Plan Your Trip booking platform to book either pre-set itineraries or custom experiences in Africa or South America, with Asia coming soon.
The service offers assistance on everything, from booking and arranging tours, transfers and reservations to addressing COVID-19 protocols or requirements.
Each itinerary is created with responsible travel in mind: guests stay at a variety of Beyond Green and &Beyond member properties, which are committed to sustainability and community empowerment, as well as enjoy experiences that bring travelers up close and personal with different cultures, wildlife and more.
“With &Beyond a proven leader in travel based on its ‘Care of the Land, Wildlife and People,’ Beyond Green is particularly proud of this incredible new partnership to make planning a sustainable travel holiday easier than ever in two of the world’s great travel destinations – Africa and South America,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green.
Examples of pre-set itineraries include a nine-day, eight-night Journey Across Rwanda and Kenya with Gorilla Trekking and Safari Experiences; a 12-day, 11-night Adventure in Chile Exploring Antarctica and The Lake District and a 15-day, 14-night Beyond Green Southern African Excursion including stays at Beyond Green member properties in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.
For more information or to book a trip, please click here.
