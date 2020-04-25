Blue Diamond Resorts Donates Disinfectant
WHY IT RATES: Blue Diamond Resorts is helping the communities they are located in by donating 100 gallons of disinfectant to a hospital in Santo Domingo. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Blue Diamond Resorts partners with the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Health to donate 100 gallons of disinfectant to the Plaza de la Salud Hospital in Santo Domingo. In collaboration with OneLink Global, the hotel chain is dedicating its resources to alleviating the impacts of COVID-19 in the communities where they operate.
“While our resorts are temporarily closed in accordance with government-imposed travel restrictions and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we remain committed to providing support to our local communities,” said Juan Tunon, Regional Director of Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts.
“Each week, we will donate our disinfectant products to hospitals and health institutions across the Dominican Republic to combat the spread of COVID-19 with the support of OneLink Global.”
In 2015, Blue Diamond Resorts completed the installation of OneLink Global’s game-changing Electro Chemical Activation (ECA) technology and complete Green Chemical program for its housekeeping and kitchen operations.
Using ECA technology, Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties have been producing their own FDA and EPA-approved disinfectant products for their daily operations. These state-of-the-art sanitizers and mild detergents are produced on-site and on-demand using non-toxic chemicals that are both environmentally friendly and safe for humans.
SOURCE: Blue Diamond Resorts press release.
