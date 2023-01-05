Book a St. Barts Villa Stay for Two This Valentine's Day
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Couples can escape to St. Barts this February with a special offer from WIMCO St Barth Properties.
The villa rental company is offering special amenities for couples during this romantic month. Travelers who book one or two-bedroom villas from WIMCO will receive any two of the following options: red roses, chocolates, and champagne for two pre-stocked in the villa, an in-villa couples massage for two on the day of their choosing, a catered picnic lunch for two at Gouverneur beach or a sunset catamaran cruise for two with Champagne.
Featured villas include the Villa O Calm, a luxurious one-bedroom villa in Lurin, located just above Gustavia. The villa is ideal for couples with a heated infinity pool, views of fiery Caribbean sunsets and the sound of the crashing surf below.
Villa Open Space is another option for couples and features stunning views of Petit Cul de Sac lagoon as well as an infinity pool and a private gym. There is also an open-plan great room as well as two bedrooms and a dining area that seats six.
Another option is Cozy Amancaya. This secluded, hidden two-bedroom villa views of Anse des Cayes & St. Jean as well as a private infinity pool, an open living room and a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Couples can also book Villa Nerina. This newly built, petite one-bedroom space overlooks Lorient Beach with views of the crystal-clear waters and glass doors that open to a private pool. The villa features all the latest high-tech electronic equipment as well as an Apple TV.
Villa Ti Lama is another cute, cozy one-bedroom villa with a stunning pool and just a short distance to the beach of Flamands. The romantic space is air-conditioned but also enjoys natural breezes from the sea.
The WIMCO Villas offer is good for two people renting any one- or two-bedroom villa, based on availability, and is valid for new bookings only made after January 4, 2023, for any seven consecutive nights starting January 28, 2023, and ending February 18, 2023.
