Last updated: 05:20 PM ET, Sun October 20 2019

Book This Built-for-Royalty Parisian Palace With Eiffel Tower Views

Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 20, 2019

Eiffel Duplex Terrace Suite at Shangri-La Hotel, Paris.
PHOTO: Eiffel Duplex Terrace Suite at Shangri-La Hotel, Paris. (Photo courtesy of Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts)

Situated just across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, and boasting unbeatable views over the City of Light, Shangri-La Paris is not only proverbially fit for a king—it was built for royalty.

The building was erected in 1896 as a residence for Prince Roland Bonaparte, Napoleon’s grand-nephew. In 2010, it was expertly restored to its original grandeur and reborn as a jaw-dropping luxury hotel.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Image of the beach on Grand Cayman Island. (Photo via WGCPhotography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New All-Inclusive Offering at Margaritaville Grand Cayman

Pugsley

Stay in The Addams Family Mansion This Halloween

Pier at Key West, Florida

Kimpton Coming to Key West in 2020

Shangri-La Paris now boasts 101 spacious-yet-intimate and extremely elegant guest rooms, stunningly restored grand salon spaces, an indoor pool (which occupies the space that once housed Prince Roland’s horses), spa, health club and three onsite restaurants (including the Michelin-starred Shang Palace) and hotel bar.

As it sits directly across the river from the Eiffel Tower, about half of the rooms at Shangri-La, Paris (some with balconies) provide up-close, privileged views of the iconic Parisian monument. The lookout at night can’t be beat, as the Tower’s twinkling lights perform their enchanting dance.

Travel + Leisure revealed that guests who book through luxury travel outfit Skylark can currently receive $100 food-and-beverage credit, daily breakfast for two, free Wi-Fi, early check-in and late check-out (if available), room upgrades (if available) and complimentary one-way airport transfers for suites and higher categories.

The Grand Salon at Shangri-La, Paris.
PHOTO: The Grand Salon at Shangri-La, Paris. (Photo courtesy of Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts)

In total, reserving your room at Shangri-La Paris through Skylark provides around $385 worth of perks.

If you’re searching for an unforgettable stay in the French capital, picturesque views and elegant accommodations on the quieter, west side of Paris, perhaps you need look no further than this special offer.

For more information, visit Skylark.com.

For more information on Paris, France

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Image of the beach on Grand Cayman Island. (Photo via WGCPhotography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New All-Inclusive Offering at Margaritaville Grand Cayman

Stay in The Addams Family Mansion This Halloween

Kimpton Coming to Key West in 2020

Marriott International Announces Purchase of Elegant Hotels Group

Atlantis Announces Performances for Party Like a Royal Extravaganza

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS