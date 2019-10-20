Book This Built-for-Royalty Parisian Palace With Eiffel Tower Views
Laurie Baratti October 20, 2019
Situated just across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, and boasting unbeatable views over the City of Light, Shangri-La Paris is not only proverbially fit for a king—it was built for royalty.
The building was erected in 1896 as a residence for Prince Roland Bonaparte, Napoleon’s grand-nephew. In 2010, it was expertly restored to its original grandeur and reborn as a jaw-dropping luxury hotel.
Shangri-La Paris now boasts 101 spacious-yet-intimate and extremely elegant guest rooms, stunningly restored grand salon spaces, an indoor pool (which occupies the space that once housed Prince Roland’s horses), spa, health club and three onsite restaurants (including the Michelin-starred Shang Palace) and hotel bar.
As it sits directly across the river from the Eiffel Tower, about half of the rooms at Shangri-La, Paris (some with balconies) provide up-close, privileged views of the iconic Parisian monument. The lookout at night can’t be beat, as the Tower’s twinkling lights perform their enchanting dance.
Travel + Leisure revealed that guests who book through luxury travel outfit Skylark can currently receive $100 food-and-beverage credit, daily breakfast for two, free Wi-Fi, early check-in and late check-out (if available), room upgrades (if available) and complimentary one-way airport transfers for suites and higher categories.
In total, reserving your room at Shangri-La Paris through Skylark provides around $385 worth of perks.
If you’re searching for an unforgettable stay in the French capital, picturesque views and elegant accommodations on the quieter, west side of Paris, perhaps you need look no further than this special offer.
