Canopy by Hilton to Debut in Both Bangkok and Cape Town
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 04, 2019
Canopy by Hilton announced two separate milestones today, which together mark the brand’s entry into two completely new territories: Thailand and Africa. Its first property in Thailand, Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit, is slated for opening in 2022; while the Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof is expected to welcome guests by 2021.
Currently operating in nine destinations around the world, Canopy by Hilton is Hilton’s lifestyle hotel brand, launched in 2014 to cater to those guests in search of locally-inspired stays, and wishing to immerse themselves in the culture and history of local neighborhoods on their travels.
AFRICA:
The brand’s debut hotel on the African continent, the150-guestroom Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof is being made possible by the signing of a management agreement with Growthpoint Properties, South Africa’s largest real-estate investment trust.
Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof will be located a stone’s throw away from the city’s outdoor historical epicenter, “The Company’s Garden”. The redevelopment project will also bring to life the heritage of a 112-year-old site, which was originally the premises of the United Tobacco Company and subsequently served as the home of Cape Town’s Women’s Institute.
Gary Steffen, Global Head, Canopy by Hilton, said: “Canopy by Hilton was created to redefine the lifestyle hotel space for travelers who want an upscale hotel to help introduce them to desirable neighborhoods around the world. Every detail in the design and facilities of these hotels is created with that ethos in mind and our Longkloof property will be no exception, capturing the dynamic vibe of the precinct and its reputation as a trendy hangout for Cape Town urbanites.”
THAILAND:
Simultaneously, Hilton today disclosed that it has signed a management agreement with Thailand-based real-estate developer Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd. to open Thailand’s first Canopy by Hilton brand hotel in the capital city’s premier
Sukhumvit district.
“We are committed to growing our brand presence across Asia Pacific, and bringing Canopy by Hilton into a top travel destination such as Bangkok will be a tremendous addition to our growing portfolio,” Steffen said on the subject.
Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit is being constructed conveniently close to popular shopping malls, including The Emporium Bangkok, EmQuartier Shopping Mall, and Terminal 21; and is situated in close proximity to the major U.S. and U.K. embassies. Its location is less than an hour’s drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, and it’s also a short walk from the Asok BTS Skytrain.
Plans for Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit feature an onsite, all-day restaurant and bar, as well as a fitness center and swimming pool.
