Celebrate Your Next Kosher Occasion at Trump International Beach Resort

The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort in South Florida's Sunny Isles Beach just north of Miami is the ideal host for your next Kosher event or experience.
Whether celebrating a wedding, Bar/Bat Mitzvah or Jewish holiday—it's worth noting that the resort recently celebrated its first Sukkot with a beautiful outdoor Sukkah—the 360-room family-friendly oceanfront property offers travelers a variety of mouthwatering Kosher options, including Kosher bar packages and kitchen rentals in addition to 22,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space to host a one-of-a-kind get-together.
Bar packages include Kosher red and white wines in addition to premium liquors, imported beers, assorted juices and mineral water and start from $45 per person for a four-hour hosted bar. Meanwhile, Kosher kitchen rentals are available from $1,500 per event.
Located nearby to several synagogues and other Kosher venues, the Forbes Four-Star resort also offers Kosher meals for guests relaxing by the pool or chilling out by the beach so they can have their meal with a view while sitting back in a lounge chair or an air-conditioned cabana. Guests at Gili's Beach Club can enjoy Kosher dining Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The resort team has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by reconfiguring capacity limits and event space layouts to allow for social distancing where necessary. Trump International Beach Resort has also implemented elevated health and sanitation protocols, installing hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting all meeting and event equipment, linens and amenities following each use.
Each weekend, Trump International Beach Resort also invites guests to celebrate Glatt Kosher Shabbat with a Friday night dinner or Saturday lunch. Served family-style and prepared by Chef Shimi Alon and his team in the resort's Kosher kitchen, each meal includes meat and challah as well as grape juice for Kiddush.
For more information on the Kosher offerings and events available at Trump International Beach Resort, call 305-692-5613 or email salesrfp@trumpmiami.com. For general information and reservations, visit TrumpMiami.com.
