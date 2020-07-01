Last updated: 09:48 AM ET, Wed July 01 2020

Choice Hotels Rewarding Americans Eager to Resume Summer Travel

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 01, 2020

Cambria Hotel Exterior
Cambria Hotel Exterior (Image Courtesy Choice Hotels).

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to pent-up demand for travel this summer and Choice Hotels is providing vacationers with added peace of mind in addition to the added incentive to leave home during the second half of 2020.

Choice Hotels is currently offering a nationwide Stay Twice, Earn a Free Night promotion through its Choice Privileges loyalty program.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Southwest Offering More Flights From $49 One-Way

Airlines & Airports
Sandals Emerald Bay

gallery icon 25 Discounts and Deals on Summer Travel

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Deal Out Summer 2020 Savings

Destination & Tourism
Hurtigruten, Roald, Amundsen

Hurtigruten Unveils Freedom Flash Sale Promotion

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

According to research from the U.S. Travel Association, more than two-thirds of consumers say they miss traveling and can't wait to get away again while approximately one in four is already planning a future vacation.

MMGY Global's latest Travel Safety Barometer suggests that most travelers will drive to their destinations in the near future, with 74 percent of consumers indicating that they feel safest in their personal vehicles. Two-thirds (67 percent) said that they are likely to travel by car during the next six months.

Consumers are also gaining more confidence in the hospitality sector as brands roll out enhanced health and safety protocols, including comprehensive cleaning measures such as Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative.

With many Americans targeting drive-to destinations this summer, Choice Hotels has also reduced the number of nights required to earn elite status; paused expiration of loyalty points until December 31 and upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS