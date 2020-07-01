Choice Hotels Rewarding Americans Eager to Resume Summer Travel
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 01, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to pent-up demand for travel this summer and Choice Hotels is providing vacationers with added peace of mind in addition to the added incentive to leave home during the second half of 2020.
Choice Hotels is currently offering a nationwide Stay Twice, Earn a Free Night promotion through its Choice Privileges loyalty program.
According to research from the U.S. Travel Association, more than two-thirds of consumers say they miss traveling and can't wait to get away again while approximately one in four is already planning a future vacation.
MMGY Global's latest Travel Safety Barometer suggests that most travelers will drive to their destinations in the near future, with 74 percent of consumers indicating that they feel safest in their personal vehicles. Two-thirds (67 percent) said that they are likely to travel by car during the next six months.
Consumers are also gaining more confidence in the hospitality sector as brands roll out enhanced health and safety protocols, including comprehensive cleaning measures such as Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative.
With many Americans targeting drive-to destinations this summer, Choice Hotels has also reduced the number of nights required to earn elite status; paused expiration of loyalty points until December 31 and upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.
