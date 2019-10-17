Choice Hotels to Open More Than 30 New Hotels in Japan by 2033
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 17, 2019
Choice Hotels expects to open more than 30 new Comfort hotels in Japan by 2033, the hotel giant announced on Thursday.
The company confirmed that its inked a 10-year extension of its existing master franchising agreement with Choice Hotels Japan.
The first seven of the new Comfort hotels are planned to open over the next three years in cities including Kyoto, Matsuyama and Nagoya. Choice Hotels' latest expansion is expected to bring the number of rooms in the Comfort portfolio to more than 15,000 by 2025.
"International growth is a major focus for us and Japan is one of the world's fastest-growing travel destinations, so we're thrilled to increase our presence in this highly sought-after global market," said Choice Hotels International President and CEO Patrick Pacious in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Choice Hotels Japan as we continue to grow Comfort's presence and further integrate our digital business delivery platforms."
In the first half of 2019, Choice Hotels International significantly grew its portfolio of rooms and hotels located outside the U.S., increasing by 4.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, from June 30, 2018.
The move will position Choice Hotels Japan as one of the country's top-five operators.
For more information on Japan
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS