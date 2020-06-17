Club Med Awarding Free Vacations to Healthcare Workers
Club Med is giving away 60 all-inclusive vacations through its Healthcare Frontline Heroes Sweepstakes this summer.
Now through July 13, healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, pharmacists and more can be nominated to win a seven-night all-inclusive getaway to select Club Med resorts in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean.
The 60 winners will be selected at random during a drawing on July 14 at 1 p.m. ET, with each receiving a complimentary vacation for a family of four (two adults and two children) for travel through July 15, 2021.
Eligible Club Med resorts include Cancun Yucatan, Mexico; Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; La Caravelle, Guadeloupe – French West Indies and Sandpiper Bay, Florida. The latter became Club Med's first North American resort to reopen on June 12.
In addition to accommodations, meals, snacks and drinks, land and water sports will be included in the prize, which is valued at more than $3,500. Flights, transfers and other costs are not included, however.
Click here to nominate a healthcare worker.
Even if they aren't eligible for Club Med's latest sweepstakes, travelers can still take advantage of the brand's ongoing "Let’s Escape Again" sale offering up to 50 percent off of new bookings now through August 26, 2020, for travel through January 9, 2021.
