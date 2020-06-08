Club Med Launches Fresh Sale, Sets Reopen Dates for Cancun, Turks and Caicos
June 08, 2020
Club Med, the originator of the all-inclusive concept, announced today that two more of its North American properties are preparing to reopen in time for the summer season—Club Med Cancún, Mexico, and Club Med Turkoise, on Turks and Caicos, will once again begin to welcome guests starting July 1 and August 1, 2020, respectively.
This announcement follows the company’s earlier one that Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida, would soon become its first North American resort to reopen on June 12.
Simultaneously, the company also launched its new ‘Let’s Escape Again’ sale, offering up to 50 percent off of new bookings made now through August 26, 2020, for travel to be taken through January 9, 2021. It provides the perfect opportunity to reclaim summer with a last-minute getaway or schedule a warm-weather escape to look forward to later this year.
Families, friends, couples and active singles coming out of COVID-19 lockdown and longing to escape will find the answer to their prayers at these incredible properties in Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean with Club Med’s hassle-free, all-inclusive beachfront getaway options.
Whether they’re craving room for worry-free relaxation, opportunities to reconnect, or invigorating outdoor activities and ample space to breathe, vacationers will find it all at these resorts; which, happily, also aren’t too far from home.
—Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida – Reopening June 12. An excellent U.S. domestic option, Club Med Sandpiper Bay is situated on the St. Lucie River and is famous for its incredible on-site golf courses, as well as easy access to awesome land and water activities like kayaking, paddle-boarding, pickleball and the flying trapeze.
—Club Med Cancún, Mexico – Reopening July 1. The recently-expanded Aguamarina family oasis area, encompassing 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, a dedicated family pool filled with exhilarating water games and outdoor activities makes Club Med Cancún the ideal kid-friendly property. And, its recently-debuted Club Med Spa by L’OCCITANE is the only one in the Yucatan region offering the epicurean skincare line’s incredible experiences.
—Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos – Reopening August 1. Sitting on Grace Bay Beach, ranked among the world’s best beaches every year by TripAdvisor, this adults-only Caribbean resort boasts freshly-renovated and luxury, ocean-front accommodations, along with amenities like a wellness center and a wine cellar that overlooking the sea. Of course, guests also enjoy unlimited activities like kayaking, sailing and flying trapeze at a special facility.
Club Med’s new ‘Safe Together’ program, which is being implemented at all brand properties, will already be effective at its Cancún and Turkoise resorts when they reopen. The new set of hygiene, cleaning and safety protocols was developed with the greatest care and in collaboration with experts to answer all the coronavirus-related concerns that can arise within a hospitality setting.
Afforded such peace-of-mind, guests can continue to enjoy their unlimited access to resort amenities, dining options, expert childcare services, and activities like land and water sports.
The brand has also adopted an updated Free Cancellation Policy to provide guests with maximum flexibility and booking confidence. On new reservations made between May 18 and December 18, 2020, guests are eligible for a full refund of the price of their stay for up to fifteen days prior to their anticipated arrival date, if they should need to cancel their trip.
Club Med is also providing a Best Rate Guarantee, which assures that, if guests should find a lower price elsewhere for the same travel dates, they be issued a Future Travel Certificate for the amount equal to the price difference.
For more information, visit clubmed.us/deals.
