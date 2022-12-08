Comfort and History at St Regis Mexico City
Welcome to one of Mexico's finest hotels—The St. Regis Mexico City, located on the historic Paseo de la Reforma.
The skyscraper, one of the tallest in the Mexican capital, began construction in 2004 and was completed after four years of construction. Also known as Torre Libertad, it was designed by the renowned Argentine architect César Pelli, responsible for countless emblematic buildings around the world such as the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the World Financial Center in New York, the Torre de Cristal in Madrid and the YPF Tower in Buenos Aires.
The tower has a height of nearly 500 feet to the spiral and was inspired by the sculptural fountain Diana The Huntress. The vertical line that runs through the entire building recalls Diana's arrow; the curved structure represents the arch, and the waves at the bottom simulate water.
The St. Regis is minutes away from Mexico City's top landmarks, such as Chapultepec Forest (and its historic castle) and the Angel of Independence monument.
A Full Remede Spa
The main lobby, located on the third floor, is the first glimpse visitors get of the grandeur guests will encounter in the hotel with a spacious room, a luxurious and immersive ambiance with panoramic windows, as well as a welcoming staff.
In addition to private residences, the tower houses 189 charming guestrooms, including 35 suites each with a beautiful view of the metropolis and its cultural and architectural landmarks.
Rooms are elegantly decorated in a color palette of gray tones with purple bedding accents. This combination offers a comfortable distribution of space with floor-to-ceiling windows, desks, complimentary coffee makers, marble bathrooms with showers and bathtubs and, as if that were not enough, some offer the option of having a butler 24 hours a day.
Among the diverse gastronomic options is Diana, located on the third floor, which in addition to a menu that combines Mexican wisdom in the kitchen with international dishes, offers tables inside and on a covered terrace with direct panoramic views of the entire Reforma Avenue. The restaurant also specializes in Mexican wines.
For relaxation and entertainment options, the St. Regis Mexico City features its renowned Remède Spa & Fitness Center, with a pool and gym with panoramic views.
All treatment plans are customized to meet the specific needs of each guest. In addition to seven private treatment rooms and the "Sun and Moon" suite with a steam room and private shower, we have Remède Spa Nail Care, which offers professional treatments for fingernail and toenail care.
Mexico City is one of the most vibrant cities in the world and, simultaneously, a multifaceted city that conquers all the tastes and passions of those who visit. Hand in hand with experts in different disciplines, The St. Regis Mexico City creates exclusive experiences, carefully curated to please the desires and needs of each guest, making memorable stays and allowing them to get to know the hidden gems of the city and its people.
