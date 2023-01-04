Coming Soon: Dreams Flora in Punta Cana
Hotel & Resort Inclusive Collection Janeen Christoff January 04, 2023
The newly rebranded Inclusive Collection (formerly AMR Collection) is scheduled to welcome a new Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, resort in February of this year.
The Dreams Flora Resort & Spa is ideally situated on a palm-studded beach in Cabeza de Toro and is a family-friendly getaway that features luxury rooms and suites that offer private terraces and balconies.
Guests can enjoy beautiful natural foliage, cuisines from around the world, poolside relaxation, an onsite water park and Dreams signature Unlimited-Luxury features such as unlimited drinks, dining, 24-hour room service, pool and beach wait service, Wi-Fi access and endless entertainment.
Dreams Flora features 520 guestrooms with modern, Caribbean-inspired decor. Guests can upgrade to Preferred Club rooms or higher for an elevated experience, views of the sea and exclusive privileges.
Six bars and lounges with unlimited top-shelf spirits and beverages await guests as does family-friendly fun at the four sparkling pools, including a kids' pool and the water park. Guests also enjoy dance classes, kayaking and more.
Adults will love unwinding at the new Dreams Spa by Pevonia. The spa offers indigenous and modern techniques for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. There is a hydrotherapy area as well as water journey treatments and oceanfront palapa massage cabins. Guests can choose from a wide variety of body treatments and facials.
For those planning a special event, Dreams Flora Resort & Spa will offer a number of romance packages for weddings and honeymoons, catering to all budgets and event sizes. An on-site wedding coordinator will handle all the details so that couples can focus on one another.
Travelers can add the Dream Big package to bookings, which allows them to receive special inclusions to make a trip even more memorable. The package includes a “Dream Big” door banner, an in-room welcome gift, a relaxing 25-minute couples massage, a dessert party in the room or a romantic dinner for two and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability).
The package is available as an add-on to bookings made through January 15, 2023, and valid for travel through December 31, 2023.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Inclusive Collection, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS