Conrad New York Midtown to Debut in August
Conrad, a luxury brand operated by Hilton, has been around for a long time but it is now making significant expansion moves in North America, including the imminent opening of the Conrad New York Midtown, joining its sister property, the Conrad New York Downtown in the financial district.
The newest Conrad will be located near Times Square in what has been the London NYC hotel.
A major renovation of the property is underway, which includes all guest rooms and public space, even elevators. Once the work is done, the hotel will be reflagged as a Conrad in August, according to Julianne Soscia, marketing manager. A Hilton-operated restaurant called Dabble will also open in August on the main floor.
The Conrad is unique for a luxury hotel in offering mostly suites (518 in all), said Soscia, which start at 525 square feet with many units larger. There are 44 non-suite rooms, but they are also large starting at 325 square feet. The hotel also features a collection of premium suites, including four Apartment-style Suites, six Sky Suites, one Atrium Suite and one Penthouse Suite.
Rooms feature alarm clocks with Bluetooth and Nespresso machines. There are many configurations of room, lending character to the environment of each one. Design highlights include herringbone wood floors, hand-tufted wool rugs and Carrera marble bathrooms.
On entering the hotel, guests are immediately greeted by a large, life-like sculpture depicting Leda and the Swan by hyperrealist contemporary artist Carole Feuerman. The iconic depiction of the Greek myth, Leda and the Swan was commissioned for the hotel and is reinterpreted to show Leda in a position of power over Zeus.
In fact, art plays a central role in the décor with many original pieces and commissioned for the property. The hotel’s art collection is inspired by New York City’s art, culture and museums that are near the hotel. The collection features 37 artists and includes an original Henri Matisse lithograph, two original Andy Warhol silkscreens and two limited edition photographs by Amy Judd.
Also, in partnership with Junket Production, Conrad New York Midtown is creating four shooting suites, located below the penthouse, intended for celebrity use during Hollywood premieres and press tours. In addition, there will be a control room and a green room for theatrical events.
