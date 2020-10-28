Discover Sin City's Foodie Capital at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Patrick Clarke October 28, 2020
Boasting a premier location on the Las Vegas Strip overlooking the iconic Fountains of Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is among Sin City's most sought after resorts.
The five-star luxury hotel and casino is a destination in and of itself, especially for foodies.
Guests can take their taste buds on a tour of the world from Mexico to Japan all under one roof. The Cosmopolitan restaurant collection's diversity is only matched by its quality thanks to partnerships with some of the world's most successful chefs and restaurateurs including Jose Andres and David Chang, among others.
For breakfast, guests can't go wrong at Eggslut, where chef Alvin Cailan's simple yet creative menu of gourmet egg sandwiches is practically begging to be sampled. The smell alone will draw you in as you walk through Level 2 of the Boulevard Tower, and there might not be a better meal to stroll The Strip with.
Those seeking something a bit more indulgent are sure to find it at District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew., which offers more than 100 rotating flavors of scrumptious craft donuts, including Chocolate Blackout and Bananas Foster, among others. Diners can pair their donuts with made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches and an array of coffee drinks, including a variety of craft espresso beverages, refreshing nitro cold brew, Vietnamese iced coffee and house-made chocolate milk.
For some Southern comfort and all the heat you can handle, head to Hattie B's Hot Chicken's first West Coast location at the Block 16 Urban Food Hall. You'll want to bring your appetite to this Nashville favorite, where delicious fried chicken is served up at your preferred heat level alongside other classics like pimento mac and cheese, Southern greens, and banana pudding.
Andres' innovative China Poblano is another can't-miss restaurant offering, serving up a unique combination of Chinese and Mexican dishes, including delectable Chinese noodles and soups along with tacos, fresh guacamole and ceviche. Jaleo is another homerun from Andres featuring authentic Spanish tapas like traditional chicken fritters and shrimp sauteed with garlic.
Meanwhile, Chang's award-winning Momofuku is serving up Asian-American dishes that are best shared with friends, including mouthwatering signature items like Shishito Peppers, Shoyu Pork Ramen and 5 Spice Roasted Duck.
More memorable plates such as heavenly bone-in ribeyes and mushroom pot pie await at STK, a new style of steakhouse from The ONE Group and Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft with footprints in a handful of other celebrity-friendly destinations, including New York City, Miami and Los Angeles.
Click here to learn more about the one-of-a-kind restaurant collection at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
For more information on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS