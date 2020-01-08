Disney Springs Hotels in Florida Offering 'Escape the Cold' Rate
WHY IT RATES: Guests can take in the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, experience the incredible new land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and enjoy the Extra Magic Hours Benefit and 60-Day FastPass+ at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Looking for a cure for the winter blues? You should consider taking advantage of the special “Escape The Cold” room rates that are being offered by the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels in Central Florida. Available for stays January 9 - March 31, 2020, the special rates are a great way to escape the winter chill and provide the opportunity to experience such special events as the 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts; the “Disney on Broadway” Concert Series; and the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival and its Garden Rocks Concert Series.
It is also a fantastic time to visit to see the many new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort. This includes the incredible Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a whole new land where you can live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Among the exceptional attractions at the all-new land are the exciting Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and the thrilling, just-opened Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Located on Walt Disney World Resort property, the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels are ideally situated an easy walk to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, entertainment and dining establishments. Offerings at Disney Springs include an extraordinary collection of restaurants by award-winning chefs, and 25 different entertainment acts every night, including outstanding live music, specialty acts and more.
In addition, the seven hotels provide shuttle transportation approximately every 30 minutes to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, two water parks, and at night to the Disney Springs area. Plus, guests staying at these seven Official Walt Disney World Hotels enjoy two great benefits at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks throughout 2020: the Extra Magic Hours benefit and up to 60-Day FastPass+ service, with valid theme park admission.
The Extra Magic Hours benefit enables guests to experience extra time in at least one of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks each day, either before it opens or after it closes. This provides the opportunity to enjoy select attractions, including the offerings at the fun 11-acre Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the popular attractions at the other three theme parks, such as the amazing Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Guests can view the Extra Magic Hours calendar at disneyworld.com/parkhours or request the printed Times Guide, available in each hotel’s lobby.
The 60-Day FastPass+ benefit provides the opportunity to reserve access to select attractions, shows and more, up to 60 days before you arrive. Guests at these hotels who have a valid theme park ticket and a hotel reservation number are able to link their hotel reservation on MyDisneyExperience.com. Ask your travel provider to ensure they give you the necessary ticket confirmation or hotel reservation number needed to utilize the benefit.
As a bonus, guests at these hotels also receive the “Disney Springs Passport” booklet that features discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining. Among the coupons featured in the booklet are discounts and special offers at T-Rex Café, Wolfgang Puck Express, The Polite Pig, House of Blues Restaurant, Frontera Cocina, Rainforest Café at Disney Springs Marketplace, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company.
The seven hotels’ “Escape The Cold” rates for stays January 9 – March 31, 2020 are:
- B Resort & Spa – rates from $119 per room, per night
- Best Western Lake Buena Vista – rates from $125.99 per room, per night
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – rates from $189 per suite, per night, & Resort Fee Waived
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – rates from $151 per room, per night
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – rates from $135 per room, per night
- Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area -- rates from $119 per room, per night
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – rates from $107 per room, per night.
For more information on the special hotel rates, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com, specifically https://disneyspringshotels.com/escape-cold-sale/ (or http://bit.ly/EscapeCold20). The special rates are available for stays January 9 – March 31, 2020, based on availability. Blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups
Visiting provides the opportunity to take in such special events as:
- 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts – January 17 - February 24, 2020 at Epcot
- Disney on Broadway Concert Series – January 17 - February 24, 2020 at Epcot
- 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival – March 4 - June 1, 2020 at Epcot
- 2020 Garden Rocks Concert Series – nightly March 4 - June 1, 2020 at Epcot.
Note that Theme Park admission is required, and some events require a separately priced ticket.
The 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts is a joyful celebration of art, entertainment and food, where guests can immerse themselves in the visual arts, performing arts and culinary arts. From January 17-February 24, 2020, Epcot guests can enjoy captivating live performances of songs from legendary Disney musicals by such Broadway stars as Kissy Simmons, Alton Fitzgerald White, Gavin Lee, Kara Lindsay, and Michael James Scott. The festival also will feature awe-inspiring acrobatics; international entertainment acts; art exhibits; hands-on workshops with accomplished professionals; art signings; and exquisite, colorful and beautifully presented food.
Included with Epcot admission during the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will feature shows nightly. Entertainment scheduled to perform at the concert series in March includes: Peabo Bryson, Simple Plan, STARSHIP (featuring Mickey Thomas), Mark Wills, The Spinners, Sister Hazel, The Pointer Sisters, and Steve Augeri (former lead vocalist of Journey). For the concert schedule, go to disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/epcot/flower-garden-rocks-concert-series/.
Other benefits of staying at one of the seven hotels include: the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Service Desk; and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses.
The Disney Springs Resort area hotels (DisneySpringsHotels.com) includes:
- B Resort & Spa – offers a lifestyle experience inspired by the destination with 394 stylish guestrooms and suites, a variety of amenities including American Kitchen Bar & Grill, a zero-entry pool and complimentary Wi-Fi
- Best Western Lake Buena Vista – the 308-room, 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando -- the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs resort area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace -- just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista -- connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center
- Holiday Inn Orlando - Disney Springs Area -- featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks.
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – 60-Day FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours with the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Experience Disney Character Breakfast 3 days a week, Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground and continuous transportation to Disney Theme Parks.
With nearly 30 food and beverage outlets and restaurants, over 3,700 rooms and an array of amenities, the Disney Springs Resort area hotels offer a rate, space and menu to please every guest.
For more information on the Disney Springs Resort area hotels, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com.
SOURCE: Disney Springs Resort press release.
