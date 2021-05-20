Disneyland Hotel Reopening July 2
Disneyland Resort has announced the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel on July 2, 2021.
Room reservations for the July reopening are available now.
The property will have a phased reopening with the Fantasy Tower, pools, waterslides and select dining locations and the fitness center available first.
During the hotel's closure, rooms were upgraded with new upholstery and fabrics in guestrooms, lobbies and meeting rooms. Guestrooms now feature a new “fireworks pattern” in the carpet and have new platform beds that maximize storage. Corridors now have patterns inspired by the art of Mary Blair.
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill and the Coffee House are open for dining and grabbing a snack.
