Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Reopens April 29
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff April 07, 2021
Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are all reopening before the end of the month.
Reservations for the resort can be made starting on April 15, 2021, for its reopening on April 29, one day before the theme parks reopen. The Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen at a later date.
The hotel provides convenient access to those who are visiting the theme parks or who want to enjoy shopping and dining at Downtown Disney. Guests will also enjoy its pools, cabana service, Disney character wake-up calls, the GCH Craftsman Bar and Grill and the Hearthstone Lounge.
Disney has created a touchless experience with mobile options for check-in, checkout and ordering food.
Here’s what to know before visiting:
—Guests can check-in online before arrival. A link will be sent beforehand.
—Guests can review the Health & Safety Acknowledgement prior to getting to the property on the hotel’s “Know Before You Go” webpage.
—For guests using the online check-in service and chose to receive text messages, a message will be sent when your room is ready. Just stop by the front desk to pick up the key. Guests can pay for purchases with their room keys.
—The Disneyland app will play a greater role in the overall experience, offering guests the chance for mobile ordering for food and beverage purchases from select locations, check park hours, view maps and receive resort updates.
—At checkout, there is no need to visit the front desk. Guests will be automatically checked out of their rooms.
Theme park tickets and reservations need to be made separate from the hotel booking. Disney suggests reserving theme park tickets and times first and then making hotel reservations.
