Dream Big for Your Next Family Vacation
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Codie Liermann January 05, 2022
Although January is often a month filled with post-holiday blues as the chilly winter temperatures set in, it’s also a time when families begin thinking about a vacation. The holiday celebrations come and go, and suddenly there is all the time in the world to plan something to look forward to.
From last-minute getaways to spring break trips, each family vacation looks a little different. No matter what it looks like this year, Dreams Resorts & Spas by AMR Collection is encouraging travelers to dream big.
The resort company has properties throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe, many of which are situated on pristine stretches of beach. The brand boasts Unlimited-Luxury inclusions, meaning once they arrive guests don’t have to worry about spending a dime, as food, beverages, entertainment, activities and more are all included.
Families have plenty of options when flying into the Cancun International Airport. Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa is ideally located between Cancun and Playa Del Carmen, and right in the Cancun Hotel Zone is Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, putting families in walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort is only 10 miles north of Cancun but has a whole different vibe, as it’s located within a gated community. Guests of this resort have access to world-class golf, an interactive dolphin habitat and an on-site water park.
Those interested in exploring the Dominican Republic’s white-sand beaches can choose to stay at one of six Dreams properties, and families wanting to discover the lush jungle of Costa Rica can choose Dreams Las Mareas Resort & Spa on Playa El Jobo Beach. In addition to lush landscapes, visitors may also catch a glimpse of a monkey swinging through the treetops.
Dreams has properties to suit every family’s needs, and now through March 29, 2022, the company is encouraging travelers to live their dream vacation and create a magical family experience for up to 40 percent off.
Those who are already booked can add on the Dream Big. Vacation Better promotion for only $199 per room. It includes a welcome gift, a 25-minute massage for the parents, a turn-down amenity for both the parents and kids, a family photo session with one free portrait and early check in and late check out when available.
To learn more about living out your dream vacation this winter, contact a travel advisor or click here.
