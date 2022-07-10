Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Sun July 10 2022

Dream Hotel Breaks Ground in Las Vegas

Rich Thomaselli July 10, 2022

Dream Hotel Group - Dream Las Vegas
Concept image for Dream Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (photo via Dream Hotel Group)

The Dream Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas broke ground on Friday, set to become the mecca’s latest upscale lodging establishment when the 531-room establishment is completed in 2024.

The Dream will be located at the south end of the famous Las Vegas Strip, and up-and-coming area now that it is anchored by Allegiant Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders as well as concerts and other shows at the mammoth sparkling structure.

The Dream is expected to cost $550 million, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.

“I won’t tell you I never had a sleepless night during the process, because I definitely did,” said Bill Shopoff, founder of one of the development firms of the project, California-based Shopoff Realty Investments. “But I think we ultimately decided (to) stay the course and we’d be fine.”

Dream Hotel-Casino will have a 20,000-square foot casino, meeting and event space, restaurants and nightclus. It will be a different kind of space, more along the lines of a boutique hotel – although 531 rooms is still big but not nearly as big as some of the 2,000- and 3,000-room behemoths further up the Strip.

Jay Stein, CEO of operator Dream Hotel Group, called the property a “highly stylized product” that serves as an upscale option in Las Vegas.

Stein had previously told TravelPulse he was happy with Dream’s progress and emergence coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

