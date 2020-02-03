Dream Hotel Group Enters Turks & Caicos Market
Celebrated hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group announces plans to open The Bight by Dream Hotel Group with 90 guest rooms and suites and multiple food and beverage concepts in the Turks and Caicos in 2022. The development is led by EA Group, a dynamic and successful team of construction, real estate and hospitality companies in the Turks and Caicos Islands for more than 25 years.
“EA Group’s roots are based in the Turks and Caicos. They have an intimate knowledge of the culture, as well as extensive expertise and understanding of the market. They are innovators with a vision to bring something new, fresh and authentic to the region,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.
“Grace Bay Beach is one of the world’s most desirable beaches and demand for boutique experiences in the Turks and Caicos is thriving, making it an ideal destination for the Dream Hotel Group flag. We’re fortunate to collaborate with owners like EA Group who share our ambitions to grow and develop one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences in the Caribbean and beyond.”
Setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the Turks and Caicos, The Bight by Dream Hotel Group promises authentic experiences amidst contemporary amenities and services. Located on seven acres of lush botanical gardens in The Bight neighborhood of award-winning Grace Bay Beach, the boutique hotel will feature 90 spacious guest rooms with soaring, unobstructed ocean views and multiple food and beverage venues, including a beachfront café, garden-to-table restaurant, rum distillery and The Barn, a 140-seat private event space for intimate gatherings, film screenings, art shows and more, as well as a state-of-the-art health and wellness center with x-fit gym, yoga studio and spa, two inviting pools and access to Grace Bay Beach with complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas and all the toys to make the most of your beach experience, as well as off-the-beaten-path island excursions for those wanting to explore the Turks and Caicos through the eyes of a local.
The Turks and Caicos Islands are recognized as a top vacation destination in the Caribbean and the world. Found off the northeast coast of Providenciales, Grace Bay Beach is the hallmark of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Recently named “World’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards and voted “#1 World’s Best Beach” by TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards in 2018, Grace Bay Beach is the recipient of many designations and undeniably one of the Turks and Caicos’ biggest draws, attracting thousands of tourists and new residents from abroad every year.
“As one of the most sought after and naturally beautiful destinations in the world, the Turks and Caicos Islands have proven year over year to be the market leaders for hotel tourism and real estate sales in the Caribbean,” added Jeff Donnelly, Vice President of Development, Dream Hotel Group. “The Bight by Dream Hotel Group is an exciting collaboration between some of the best minds in hospitality, and I’m thrilled to bring this partnership forward.”
“To start, the location is sensational, my wife and I sought to acquire the land for over seven years,” commented Ryan Jones, founder of EA Group. “The elevation of the hotel with ocean views from every guest room and amenity, and one thousand feet of Grace Bay Beach access made the opportunity irreplaceable. Dream Hotel Group is an ideal partner for us. They have a strong team, an aligned approach to design and hospitality, and a U.S. footprint that addresses major Turks and Caicos feeder cities.”
The Bight by Dream Hotel Group fills a deep void in the current Turks and Caicos lifestyle hotel and real estate market. The project is a condo-hotel with 68 units available for sale by Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty. Buyers of units will have the unique opportunity to own a special piece of Turks and Caicos, enjoy the amenities, services and benefits of a By Dream Hotel Group hotel, and share in hotel guest revenues generated by their unit.
By Dream Hotel Group is a curated collection of independent hotels that fosters each property’s unique identity. Whether adaptive reuse or new build, By Dream Hotel Group blends intelligent and bespoke design with thoughtfully curated programming to deliver exceptional lifestyle experiences that entertain, connect and best serve the culture and community of its locale. In addition to The Bight by Dream Hotel Group, the company recently announced the signing of Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in Playa del Carmen, Mexico opening in 2023, and plans to announce future By Dream Hotel Group locations in new and emerging destinations worldwide in the coming months.
With 16 hotels open today and another 20+ locations in various stages of development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group remains one of the fastest growing independent lifestyle hotel companies in the world.
For more information, visit thebighthotel.com.
SOURCE: Dream Hotel Group press release.
