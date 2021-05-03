Dream Hotel Group To Reopen Two New York Hotels
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021
Dream Hotel Group has announced plans to reopen its Dream Midtown and Dream Downtown hotels in New York City this May.
The Dream Midtown Hotel, located in New York’s Theater District, will reopen on Friday, May 14. It is located within walking distance to Broadway, Columbus Circle, Central Park and Times Square. The building, built in 1895 in the Beaux Arts style, underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation to achieve the comfort and style it boasts today.
Dream Downtown, located in the Meatpacking District, will reopen on Wednesday, May 26. The edgy, modern hotel evokes the area’s industrial past, while its modern art installations evoke the artistry of the city. It offers its guests several different nightlife venues and on-site dining options, like The Beach, a 5,000 sq. foot rooftop pool with Manhattan’s only sand beach.
Those who book stays at either hotel directly on their website can earn up to 20 percent off using the promotion code BOOKNYC. The offer includes a free room upgrade, early check-in and late check-out based on availability.
Dream Hotel Group has created a health and cleanliness plan for all of its hotels, restaurants and bars, in collaboration with the CDC and WHO, as well as local and state agencies, including Dream Midtown and Dream Downtown.
The two New York hotels join three other Dream hotels in Nashville, Hollywood and South Beach, Florida, all of which have reopened.
“We are ready!” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “Today’s announcement to reopen Dream Midtown and Dream Downtown marks a major milestone for our company and New York City, as we continue on the road to recovery. We couldn’t be more thrilled to reopen our doors and welcome our guests and the community back to experience the forward-thinking, one-of-a-kind hospitality for which our Dream brand is known, and in the place where it all started – New York City.”
For more information, please visit Dream Midtown or Dream Downtown.
Sponsored Content
For more information on New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS