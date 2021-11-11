Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm Sees Uptick in Business
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 11, 2021
With tourism in Dubai on the rise, and strict pandemic protocols in place, Atlantis, The Palm has is witnessing an increase in visitor demand since January and leading to the holiday season, said Linda Abdul Hay, Atlantis Dubai’s senior director of public relations and communications.
“We never stopped enhancing the resort during the pandemic, honoring our guest promise of ensuring that every time a guest returns to visit us, there is something new to experience,” she said. “While in 2021 we have been supported immensely by local staycations, our international markets remain diverse, hosting guests from over 80 different countries a day, and we are cautiously optimistic that tourism will only continue to grow in 2022.”
The resort’s guest numbers are being bolstered by Expo 2020, which was postponed last year and is running from Oct. 1 through March 31, 2022. In all the event represents 190 countries, upward of 200 ethnic restaurants and a generous number of daily arts and cultural shows.
“This is a fantastic driver for tourism to Dubai, and we’ve witnessed significant interest for our Expo 2020 packages, where guests who stay five nights or more in one of our guestrooms or Imperial Club Rooms receive complimentary tickets to the greatest show on earth,” Hay said.
All things considered, the 1,539-room Atlantis, The Palm has much to recommend it. “The shape of the building is no doubt recognized globally,” she said. “Designed to showcase the essence of the lost city of Atlantis, the result is sun-kissing spires, Moorish archways, Arabian-inspired lamps and palm-shaped pillars tied together with accents of traditional Middle Eastern vernacular architecture.”
The resort’s rooms and suites are decidedly one of a kind. “The most famous suites are the renowned Underwater Suites, a popular option for honeymooners and celebrities alike seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “The floor-to-ceiling views from the master bedroom look directly into The Ambassador Lagoon and create an illusion of being beneath the sea.”
Atlantis, The Palm also houses the Lost Chambers Aquarium and The Ambassador Lagoon, with complimentary access offered to all guests. Combined, the aquarium and lagoon feature more than 250 species and 65,000 marine animals.
The resort also features the Aquaventure Waterpark, which was expanded in March 2021, making it the largest waterpark in the world, Hay said. “With the addition of the brand-new Trident Tower, Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, Aquaventure is now home to over 28 additional rides and attractions, bringing the total number to over 105 slides, rides and attractions across the 22.5-hectare park.”
The Palm also features 35 restaurants, bars and lounges, a wide range of boutiques and shops, wellness amenities.
Next year Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences is scheduled to debut adjacent to Atlantis, The Palm, with 795 rooms and a residential component..
“The design of Atlantis, The Royal rethinks the conventional concept of the ‘iconic tower’ and centers on extending the idea of indoor-outdoor living,” Hay said. “This idea has been transcended vertically into a 600 meter-long, 178-meter-tall megastructure, conceptualized as the ‘deconstruction’ of the traditional sculptural towers associated with Dubai.”
It will be equipped with a sky pool, 18 restaurants and a lobby housing 4,000 jellyfish in one of the world’s largest jellyfish tanks and more.
In other developments, Atlantis, the Palm features has committed to a long-term sustainability initiative through Atlas Project. “We are taking action to reduce our environmental footprint, support nature and wildlife conservation, and to become a socially and environmentally responsible tourism destination,” Hay said.
“Currently, Atlantis, The Palm is home to 65,000-plus marine animals, for which we provide the highest standards of animal welfare and are committed to collaborating with partners to support marine conservation and education.”
Recent projects include a shark release program and UAE Dolphin Survey to assess and monitor local dolphin populations. Atlantis The Palm was the first center in the Middle East to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
In the final analysis, Hay said she is optimistic about the future. “We are looking forward to successfully closing a challenging year and continuing to welcome guests who are excited to travel again.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Dubai
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS