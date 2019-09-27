‘EAT’ Restaurant Showcase Coming to Atlantis Paradise Island
Nassau’s Atlantis Paradise Island is getting ready to host a two-week celebration of incredible edibles, prepared using the freshest, Bahamian-grown and freshly-caught ingredients, across fourteen different resort restaurants.
The EAT Extraordinary Taste @Atlantis Restaurant Showcase will feature specially-curated, three- and four-course chef’s tasting menus at low fixed rates.
The program is a value-driven concept that also works to support Hands for Hunger, a humanitarian organization dedicated to reducing hunger and food waste, with a percentage of the proceeds from each meal being donated to the charity.
Three- and four-course meal options on prix-fixe menus will be available in Gourmet, Signature and Casual dining categories, with set prices ranging between $35 and $65 (not including tax and gratuity).
Gourmet, four-course tasting menus are available at Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Café Martinique, lauded Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Nobu and Fish by Jose Andres, while Signature three-course menus are featured at Todd English's Olives, Bahamian Club, Casa D’Angelo and Seafire.
In the Casual category, Frankie Gone Bananas will serve a three-course tasting selection, and quick-serve eateries Marina Pizzeria, Sun & Ice, Pirate Republic and The Village Burger Shack will also be featured during the two-week-long event.
All are welcome to participate, although reservations are recommended to ensure you get to experience the gastronomic delights of your choosing. Dining reservations can be made by calling 242-363-3000 (option 1).
The program also encompasses some specialty brunches, theme-night buffets and signature events.
On October 5, for the EAT @ Marina Village event, Atlantis will take over Marina Village, transforming the space into an epic celebration of food and drink, with live entertainment and a selection of Marina Village restaurants presenting special EAT menus.
Passes to the exclusive, single-day event are $35 (plus tax) and will include beverage samples from more than ten vendors.
Restaurants Mosaic and Poseidon’s Table will kick off the lineup of the special events on Sunday, September 29, as the scenes of two EAT specialty brunches held in the afternoon. Brunches will also be held on Sundays, October 6 and 13, and Tuesdays, October 1 and 8.
Poseidon’s Table is to host a couple of theme nights, including Junkanoo Bahamian Nights set to take place on Sundays, October 6 and 13. It will also hold a Caribbean Seafood theme night—presenting an endless, eclectic buffet feast, filled with fresh Caribbean flavors—on Fridays, October 4 and 11.
If you’re ready to head over to Paradise Island, Atlantic is right now offering an “EAT Travel Package” available to book for stays during the event window, which gives guests a $100 resort credit per day on stays of two nights or more.
Atlantis Paradise Island is also currently running a promotion for bookings made September 30 through October 31, 2019, for travel through May 31, 2020, which offers an up-to-$300 resort credit on stays of three nights or more. Resort credit amounts do vary according to the length of your stay and which hotel you’re booking, and certain blackout dates do apply.
For more information, visit AtlantisBahamas.com/EAT.
