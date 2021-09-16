Elite Island Resorts To Reopen Multiple All-inclusive Properties
Elite Island Resort (EIR) will reopen Saint Lucia’s St. James’ Club Morgan Bay on October 1.
The all-inclusive property will feature newly renovated beachfront rooms, plus a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, open-air dining options, three tennis courts and two pickleball courts.
The 248-room resort is EIR’s largest Caribbean property, incorporating two white-sand beaches and six swimming pools including three adults-only pools and one children’s pool.
There are also five restaurants, a full-service spa and a 4,000 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center. The resort overlooks Mamora Bay, offers one of Saint Lucia’s most picturesque locations.
EIR also reopened The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua.
The property’s waterfront suites have been fully renovated. Also new is the property’s Rasta Beach Pool and sunbathing deck. EIR is offering advisors commissions of 20 percent, $100 bonuses and free room nights for advisors who book clients directly with EIR.
