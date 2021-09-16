Last updated: 12:19 PM ET, Thu September 16 2021

Elite Island Resorts To Reopen Multiple All-inclusive Properties

Hotel & Resort Brian Major September 16, 2021

Sunset Bar, St. James's Club Morgan Bay, Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia’s St. James Morgan Bay Beach Club will reopen October 1. (Courtesy of Elite Island Resorts)

Elite Island Resort (EIR) will reopen Saint Lucia’s St. James’ Club Morgan Bay on October 1.

The all-inclusive property will feature newly renovated beachfront rooms, plus a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, open-air dining options, three tennis courts and two pickleball courts.

The 248-room resort is EIR’s largest Caribbean property, incorporating two white-sand beaches and six swimming pools including three adults-only pools and one children’s pool.

There are also five restaurants, a full-service spa and a 4,000 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center. The resort overlooks Mamora Bay, offers one of Saint Lucia’s most picturesque locations.

EIR also reopened The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua.

The property’s waterfront suites have been fully renovated. Also new is the property’s Rasta Beach Pool and sunbathing deck. EIR is offering advisors commissions of 20 percent, $100 bonuses and free room nights for advisors who book clients directly with EIR.

