Enjoy Los Cabos With a Stay at One of These Three Resorts
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann July 08, 2019
Los Cabos, located on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, is a destination where the desert meets the ocean. This area is unique as it offers stunning views of both mountain ranges and beaches. Visitors can choose to explore all the activities available or sit back, relax and take in the tranquil atmosphere.
Whether it’s a family looking for a place to spend quality time, a couple interested in celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary or a group of friends wanting to have unlimited amounts of fun in the sun, Los Cabos does not disappoint. The destination caters to all types of travelers.
RIU Hotels & Resorts provides visitors with three different places to stay when traveling to this area of Mexico: Hotel Riu Santa Fe, Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas and Hotel Riu Palace Baja California. All three all-inclusive properties are in proximity of one another on Medano Beach.
Hotel Riu Santa Fe
With more than 1000 rooms, this family-friendly resort is the largest of the three properties. Entertainment is provided all day long and into the evening, so guests of this hotel always have something fun and exciting to look forward to.
Starting with the youngest visitors, the RiuLand kids club caters to children ages four to 12. There are also five swimming pools, including a children’s pool with slides. In addition to the pools is Splash Water World, a water park for all ages to enjoy.
The Riu Pool Party was created with the adults in mind and is available at Hotel Riu Santa Fe. These themed parties are for adults only and have international DJs, shows and a variety of themes to participate in—White Party, Jungle Party, Pink Party and Neon Party.
Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas
Guest looking for an upgraded experience can choose to stay at Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas. This property is also family-friendly with several activities for the children in the group, including the RiuLand kids club. Splash Water World is available to visitors of this resort as well.
This resort does have one room category that is specifically for adults—the Junior Suite Swim-Out rooms. In addition to the usual room amenities such as a lounge area, satellite TV, air conditioning and a minibar, guests in these rooms will also have their own private pool out on the terrace.
Hotel Riu Palace Baja California
This is the newest of the three RIU Hotels & Resorts located in Los Cabos, as it only opened in December of 2018. Hotel Riu Palace Baja California is an adults-only property, inviting guests 18 years of age or older.
The resort has more than 600 rooms, a reserved beach area, four hotel pools and two swim-up bars. Guests staying here have access to Splash Water World, Renova Spa and several different types of cuisine including Italian, Japanese and Indian flavors.
All three of these RIU Hotels & Resorts properties have superior service and offer an excellent place to stay for a vacation to Los Cabos.
