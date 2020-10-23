Enjoy the Great Outdoors With Less Crowds at The Explorean Resorts in Mexico
According to multiple recent research studies, including the latest from the Travel Leaders Network, right now travelers are seeking less crowded and outdoor-focused destinations following months of quarantine.
The Explorean Resorts in Mexico, one in Cozumel and the other in Chetumal, present just that and more with intimate open settings amid lush vegetation, daily experiential outdoor activities and exquisite locally-inspired cuisine, all of which present an ambiance for complete relaxation and recharge.
The Explorean Cozumel
Located on the largest island in the Mexican Caribbean, The Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive is a charming jungle retreat that offers all the luxuries of an intimate resort surrounded by nature. The property features 56 casita suites that are spread throughout for total privacy and tranquility. The main restaurant, Lool K’an, offers cuisine using the best flavors and ingredients from the region, while the Bar invites guests to mingle and prepare their own favorite cocktail. The resort also features the Spa Na’Ha where soothing Mayan treatments are done in four cabins, as well as a relaxing pool with lounge chairs and bungalows to unwind after a day outdoors.
As far as the outdoor excursions, the Explorean Cozumel offers both guided and at leisure options, all of which are included in the rate for guests.
Guided excursions include an adventurous Jeep Tour to key spots on the island, which vary depending on the season, while enjoying views of the white sand beaches and mangroves. There is also a Sunset Kayak journey through multiple landscapes that culminates with evening star gazing, while the el Cielo-Colombia excursion takes guests on a snorkeling adventure to discover the colorful corals and tropical fish along the Colombia Reef.
Guests can opt to explore the island on their own as the resort offers complimentary snorkeling equipment and bicycles. As an added perk to staying The Explorean Cozumel, all amenities of sister property Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive, which is right next door, are also available to guests.
Cozumel itself has multiple treasures to discover both on land and underwater. There is an abundance of protected dive sites for every level of diver, such as the Caverns of Punta Sur Reef, Chankanaab Reef, Santa Rosa Wall and Palancar Garden Reefs. The island is also home to numerous historic and cultural must-see sites such as the Town of Cedral, San Gervasio and the Goddess of Ixchel.
The Explorean Kohunlich
Located in the middle of the Mayan jungle in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, the Explorean Kohunlich is an off-the-beaten-path option that invites guests to connect with both nature and ancient cultures. Like the Explorean Cozumel, intimate settings and the lush vegetation take center stage. The secluded resort presents 40 well-appointed bungalow or cabana style guestrooms spread throughout 70-acres.
Guests can enjoy the main restaurant, La Palapa, that offers delectable local and international cuisine under a massive open-air palapa. There is also a serene pool that overlooks the jungle and a spa that offers soothing treatments and temazcal experiences.
Among the guided excursions at the Explorean Kohunlich are: a kayak tour of Bacalar Lagoon, or the Lagoon of Seven Colors, that takes guests through crystal waters and mangroves and ends with a surprise at the Explorean Camp; the Kohunlich biking and walking tour through the Cohoon Palm Forest to explore archeological sites and see giant Mayan Stucco masks; and the Chichan-ha forest exploration by bike to enjoy the flora and fauna and see the Franciscan Monastery.
There are many impressive ancient Mayan ruins to visit in Chetumal, which borders with Belize, such as Dzibanche and nearby Kinichna, Kohunlich, among many others.
Explorean Kohunlich is about 50 minutes from the Chetumal Airport, and rates do include airport transfers. Guests can also opt to enjoy a scenic five-hour drive from Cancun. The Explorean Cozumel is located just 15 minutes from the Cozumel International Airport and 10 minutes from the center of town. Both resorts are currently offering up to 60 percent off with the Mextraordinary promotion.
