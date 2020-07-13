Experience La Colección Resorts This Summer at These Four Mexican Destinations
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts July 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana has 15 resorts for travelers to choose from. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
With airline routes restarting and destinations reopening again, there’s no better time to plan a late summer escape just in time for Labor Day weekend, especially after quarantining for weeks. With 15 resorts located across Mexico and the Dominican Republic, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana provides a variety of options for the perfect getaway, while also ensuring travelers’ safety and wellbeing with the Travel with Confidence program.
Upon reopening last month, the company implemented the new safety and sanitation protocols Travel With Confidence to ensure the health and safety of its guests. The hotel company also received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Stamp, as did each destination where they are set, which is given to destinations and private companies that comply with the health and hygiene protocols established by the world organization and is aligned with industry standards across the globe.
From Cancun’s white-sand beaches and Los Cabos’ desert-by-the-sea vibe to San Miguel de Allende’s charming cobblestone streets and Puerto Vallarta’s exclusive settings, the options are endless to match exactly the type of vacation relief travelers are seeking.
Cancun
As one of the most favored destinations in the country, Cancun’s offerings range from natural and cultural wonders to long stretches of scenic beaches for ultimate relaxation. Travelers can experience countless adventure activities such as diving, sport finishing, viewing over 500 sculptures at the Underwater Museum of Art (MUSA) and swimming with the whale sharks, currently in season until September.
Ideal for families is Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive that offers spacious accommodations, relaxing treatments at the Miluma Spa, entertainment with clubs for both kids and teens, water excursions and ten restaurants for a variety of dining experiences.
For travelers seeking a more luxurious vacation experience, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun Spa Resort, now offering a newly all-inclusive experience, boasts impeccable services and transports guests to a state of sublime and elegant contentment that features La Joya’s The Table culinary adventure combining gastronomy, history and technology into one unforgettable experience. Just steps away from Cancun’s vibrant nightlife, entertainment and luxury shopping, the resort’s location is a perfect blend of serenity and activity.
For an adults-only, all-inclusive and all-senses experience, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is a perfect option that melds breathtaking ocean views with exquisite gastronomy, spa, entertainment and relaxation, making it seamless plan for a final summer getaway with friends.
Los Cabos
A picturesque setting where the desert meets the ocean is what makes Los Cabos such a captivating Mexican destination. At Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa, travelers can escape to the dreamy setting to enjoy ultimate relaxation with first-class service and numerous amenities including the SOMMA WineSpa, the only spa in Mexico that features vinotherapy using local grapes for a vast array of treatments. Right next door is the renowned Cabo del Sol Golf Club that offers a challenging round of the game. From cooking classes and a variety of dining venues to spacious accommodations and VIP services, this resort is a perfect option on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Puerto Vallarta
From adrenaline activities such as surfing and jungle canopy ziplining to calming excursions including whale and bird watching, Puerto Vallarta keeps travelers engaged with the many wonders of this region. Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive and Spa is an exclusive beachfront oasis that offers guests an array of amenities including the beachfront Chulavista restaurant, the adults-only SONNE Club and an alfresco culinary experience at La Veranda.
For a more luxurious and adults-only romantic experience, the Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only offers world-class dining, the Haixa Spa and a private beach all ideally situated just 15 minutes away from the area’s nightlife lined with contemporary art galleries and trendy bars.
San Miguel de Allende
The charming destination of San Miguel de Allende is another fantastic option for visitors looking to immerse themselves in this magic town’s rich history and art. Just steps away from some of the city’s main attractions is the breathtaking Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende where guests can indulge in one-of-a-kind gastronomic experiences at Zibu Restaurant, unwind at the Feel Urban spa, enjoy the outdoor pool and jacuzzi or even opt for an air-balloon ride that departs right from the resort.
For more information, visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.
SOURCE: La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana press release.
For more information on La Coleccion Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS