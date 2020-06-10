‘Travel With Confidence’ to Mexico’s Most Desired Destinations
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts Codie Liermann June 10, 2020
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, part of the Posadas group, is committed to providing visitors with a safe place to enjoy a relaxing vacation at its 16 resorts throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
The global prevention, hygiene, disinfection and sanitation program, ‘Travel With Confidence,’ has been implemented at all of these resorts, so guests can have peace of mind during their vacations.
“As we enter a new reality, we will be more than prepared to welcome guests in confidence,” explained COO of Posadas, Enrique Calderon.
These new protocols begin from the moment of arrival. Both check-in and check-out will be able to be done digitally, and each guest is provided with a kit of hygiene and protection products. The company has also installed acrylic shields on every front desk to avoid direct contact between staff and guests.
Amplified room cleaning procedures include thorough cleaning of all furniture, floors and bathroom areas, secondary sterilization with 3M products and a sanitary misting of the entire room.
Guests can chose grab and go dining service, and if they do choose to dine at a restaurant, they can order using a QR code to access the menu instead of using a physical one. Tables have been placed a safe distance apart, and buffet service is temporarily removed at these hotels.
The frequency of disinfecting public areas has been increased; a maximum capacity has been implemented in the pools, and chairs and cabanas in the lounge areas are separated so guests can practice social distancing.
Employees have also been trained on best practices and will wear personal protective gear such as N95 face masks, disposable latex gloves, pants, long sleeves and closed shoes. Staff temperatures will also be checked on a regular basis.
“We’ve contributed 15,000 room nights to healthcare workers and are committed to assuring best practices are in place for them. As always, the health and wellbeing of our employees and visitors is always our top priority,” Calderon said.
Travelers can book confidently, knowing they will be able to modify an itinerary if needed. The company realizes future guests may need to alter their reservations, and the reservation channels will work to reschedule or cancel a vacation if needed.
With this new program in place and Mexico beginning to welcome its first tourists back, visitors traveling to La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta America can ‘Travel With Confidence.’
