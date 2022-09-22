Experiencing Club Med’s Newest European Resort, Magna Marbella
Club Med has expanded its European profile with its newest resort in Marbella, Spain. Situated in the Andalusian region, Marbella is a gorgeous city on Southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. The Sierra Blanca Mountains are the backdrop to this family-friendly, all-inclusive resort, while the views from the property are of the tropical waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
The very first Club Med property opened on Spain’s Balearic Islands in 1950. Nearly 70 properties later, it is with the opening of Club Med Magna Marbella that the brand has returned to the country. Magna Marbella is a sprawling, modern property built with vibrant indoor-outdoor architecture. Throughout, the Arab-Ansalusian-inspired style and design can be seen woven with the property’s elements of comfort and sensibility.
“Over the past few years, we’ve worked diligently to expand and adapt our portfolio to appeal to more families and upscale travelers throughout each market,” says Amelie Brouhard VP Marketing Omnichannel North America & USA Sales. “Europe is an important market for us as it’s where our brand’s history is deeply rooted, and we’ve put a lot of focus on our growth here with new resort openings and renovations.”
The 35-acre property features an array of colorful gardens and terraces, as well as over 25 activities for guests looking to stay active. Magna Marbella offers five swimming pools, including the property centerpiece lagoon pool surrounded by bright red parasols and loungers; countless hard and clay tennis courts; a golf course and mini golf course; archery; and even trapeze and circus classes.
When it comes to food and drink on property, there are two restaurants and three bars. Suenos is the main restaurant and offers guests a view of the sea from the terrace and a buffet-style selection of endless food options. Ranging from local cuisine and delicacies to international cuisine there is something for every taste preference. Whether it be burgers and pizza or poke bowls and grilled meats, guests won’t be leaving hungry.
Tierra Gourmet Lounge is the second eatery, which requires reservations for a more upscale, sit-down dining experience. Paella, tapas, fresh seafood and wine await diners. Adjacent to the lounge is a full bar.
Moreover, Club Med prides itself on incorporating the best of local tradition, culture and food throughout the property, so guests can expect plenty of jamón ibérico, cheeses, fresh seafood, sangria and other Spanish specialties at each event.
Club Med Magna Marbella is recognized as a 4-Trident (4-star) – the company’s version of a star rating system – and prides itself on top-tier family programming and child care. On property are four children’s clubs offering a variety of customized activities for youth ranging from four months to 17 years old. Programming includes creative learning workshops, tennis and golf lessons and more, allowing parents to enjoy the property and relax while kids stay entertained.
Location-wise, this property is ideal for exploring the greater Andalusia region, also known as “The garden of Europe.” Magna Marbella is a 20-minute walk from both the sea and city center, which includes a charming Old Town featuring historic churches; a central plaza filled with tapas and cafes; boutique shopping and quaint alleyways flooded with lush bouganvilla.
“Aligned with our brand ethos to provide memorable vacation experiences that are respectful of surrounding cultures and nature, Marbella offers guests the opportunity to get an authentic taste of the Andalusia region, one of Spain’s most mythic destinations,” explains Brouhard. “It is also quite accessible for American families who are open to longer-haul travel in exchange for a seamless, hassle-free, all-inclusive vacation in Europe.”
Just a ten-minute taxi ride is The Golden Mile, an area widely recognized as one of the most luxurious residential areas of Marbella. Ritzy beach clubs, Michelin-starred restaurants, five-star opulent hotel complexes and more make this It’s also just an hours drive from popular destinations like Gibraltar, Ronda, and Malaga making it an excellent home base for adventuring through this naturally stunning region of Spain.
