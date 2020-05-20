Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya Plans to Reopen in June
Every day brings new developments related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and as we navigate through these uncertain times and challenging circumstances, we do so with the safety of our loyal and valued guests and employees as our highest priority.
Global, national and local authorities continue to issue guidance directed at slowing the spread of the virus – minimizing travel; canceling social gatherings; shutting down non-essential businesses; working / schooling from home; and social distancing.
In response, and to do our part in halting the spread of this virus, we made the difficult decision to suspend hotel operations at Fairmont Mayakoba and temporarily closed as of April 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. We are currently planning to reopen on June 16, 2020, and updates will be provided if this date changes.
The suspension of hotel operations includes all guest services and food & beverage venues. A very small group of employees will remain on property to maintain emergency services.
This is a challenging time for our destination and beyond, and our hearts go out to all who have been impacted. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and stay in close communication with you, our city officials, loyal guests and dedicated employees to ensure that our community is informed, connected and supported through these trying times.
We thank you, our valued partner, for your support as we navigate through this challenging time together. We look forward to resuming operations and welcoming our friends, family and community back to the hotel soon.
If you have questions or concerns, please email Mark Ginna at mark.ginna@fairmont.com.
SOURCE: Fairmont Mayakoba press release.
