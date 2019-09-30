Fall into Extra Magic and Savings at These Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels
If you have not yet planned a fall getaway, there is still time to take advantage of the appealing “Fall into Extra Magic” room rates that are being offered by the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels in Central Florida.
Available for stays through November 2, 2019, the special room rates provide the opportunity to experience the many new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida this fall, including the incredible Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a whole new land, where you can live your adventure in a galaxy far, far way, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
It is also a terrific time to experience the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival and, on select nights, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park.
Plus, guests staying at these seven Official Walt Disney World Hotels also enjoy great benefits at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks, with valid theme park admission: Extra Magic Hours benefit; 60-Day FastPass-plus benefit; and for a limited time, “Extra” Extra Magic Hours this fall.
The Extra Magic Hours benefit enables guests to experience extra time in at least one of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks each day, either before it opens or after it closes.
The FastPass-plus benefit provides the opportunity to reserve access to select attractions, shows and more, up to 60 days before you arrive. Ask your travel provider to ensure they can give you the necessary ticket confirmation or hotel reservation number needed to utilize this benefit.
And, this fall guests staying at the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels enjoy “Extra” Extra Magic Hours. This very appealing benefit provides exclusive access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. daily through November 2, 2019, providing extra time to enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (including the exciting new Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run), as well as the fun 11-acre Toy Story Land and other popular attractions.
In addition, “Extra” Extra Magic Hours have been added at the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from 7 a.m.-8 a.m., daily, through November 2, 2019. That provides guests staying at the Disney Springs Resort area hotels more time to enjoy such popular attractions as Pandora–The World of Avatar and Fantasyland.
Situated on Walt Disney World Resort property, the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels are ideally located an easy walk to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments. This includes an impressive array of restaurants, including six influenced by renowned James Beard Award-winning chefs. Disney Springs’ outstanding shopping options range from Disney-inspired merchandise to unique boutiques to top brand name retailers.
In addition, Disney Springs features 25 different entertainment acts every night, including outstanding live music, specialty acts and more.
Plus, the seven hotels provide shuttle transportation approximately every 30 minutes to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, two Water Parks, and at night to the Disney Springs area.
Guests at the seven hotels also receive the “Disney Springs Passport” booklet that features discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining. Among the coupons featured in the booklet are discounts and special offers at T-Rex Cafe, Frontera Cocina, The Polite Pig, Rainforest Cafe at Disney Springs Marketplace, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Wolfgang Puck Express, House of Blues Restaurant, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop.
The Disney Springs Resort area hotels’ “Fall into Extra Magic” rates for stays through November 2, 2019 are:
—B Resort & Spa–rates from $97 per room, per night
—Best Western Lake Buena Vista–rates from $79.99 per room, per night
—DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando–rates from $112 per suite, per night
—Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace–rates from $115 per room, per night
—Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista–rates from $104 per room, per night
—Holiday Inn Orlando-Disney Springs Area–rates from $89 per room, per
—Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista–rates from $81 per room, per night.
For information on the special hotel rates, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com.
The special room rates are available for stays September 1-November 2, 2019, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.
Visiting also provides the opportunity to take in such special events as the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, through November 23, 2019, with truly delicious offerings and flavors from around the globe. In addition, the Festival includes the Eat to the Beat Concert Series each night through November 19, 2019.
Scheduled entertainment includes Sugar Ray, 98o, Kenny G, Billy Ocean, Sheila E., Hanson, Kris Allen, Boys II Men, BBMak, and Joey Fatone and Friends (featuring Chris Kirkpatrick and Ryan Cabrera).
Also back again is the popular, separately ticketed Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which take place at the Magic Kingdom Park on select nights through November 1, 2019.
Additional benefits of staying at one of the Disney Springs Resort area hotels include the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Service Desk; a Disney Merchandise store located in each hotel; and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses.
The Disney Springs Resort area hotels (DisneySpringsHotels.com) includes:
—B Resort & Spa–offers a lifestyle experience inspired by the destination with 394 stylish guestrooms and suites, a variety of amenities including American Kitchen Bar & Grill, a zero-entry pool and complimentary Wi-Fi
—Best Western Lake Buena Vista–the 308-room, the 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista
—DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando—the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs Resort Area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis
—Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace—just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges
—Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista—connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center
—Holiday Inn Orlando—Disney Springs Area—featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks.
—Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista–60-Day FastPass-plus and Extra Magic Hours with the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Experience Disney Character Breakfast 3 days a week, Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground and continuous transportation to Disney Theme Parks.
SOURCE: Disney Springs Resort press release.
