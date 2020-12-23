Family-Friendly Meets Luxury at This Five-Star Cancun Resort
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Resort in Cancun is now an all-inclusive property, and there has never been a better time to visit.
Travelers will find everything they need at their fingertips, whether visiting as a family, a group or for a special event.
The iconic five-star property is located on Punta Cancun and offers ocean views from every suite. Guests can enjoy the Gem Spa, take advantage of the Coral Kids Club and enjoy the “Experiences Menu,” which offers vacation freedom, allowing guests to craft their unique stay.
Currently, the resort is offering a special two-for-one deal to travel advisors.
“For the first time, we are presenting this unbeatable two-for-one offer to our loyal travel partners, whose clients will undoubtedly be impressed by the level of luxury and experiences presented at the resort, all of which are under our all-inclusive concept,” said Alberto Gurrola, managing director of Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort. “We have elevated the expectations for what an all-inclusive should offer–curated personalized experiences and Infinite Luxury to celebrate any occasion our guests desire.”
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Resort is also an ideal place for groups and weddings, and travel advisors can take advantage of exclusive deals for these events, too.
Wedding groups booking 25 or more guestrooms receive a complimentary three-night stay for the bride and groom, a day at the Gem Spa for the bridal party and more.
Wedding parties with 50 or more room bookings receive a free upgrade to the Penthouse Suite plus a complimentary three-night return stay.
Leisure groups can take advantage of secluded private check-in, one complimentary suite for each five booked, a signature welcome drink, a one-hour cocktail reception, a semi-private restaurant dinner, discounted spa treatments, a 30-minute massage, special turndown service and more.
