Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Reopens as An All-Inclusive
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Claudette Covey August 12, 2020
The luxury Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort officially transitioned into an all-inclusive resort, with a new brand concept: Infinite Luxury by Grand Fiesta Americana.
In addition to continuing to provide the same high level of cuisine, service and amenities, the 602-suite property debuted with a robust roster of experiential offerings.
“We are not going to tell our guests what experiences they want on their vacation. Our guests will tell us by choosing from a menu of experiences that are designed to cater to their expectations, fulfill their dreams and appeal to their unique desires,” said Alberto Gurrola, the resort’s managing director. “We give them the freedom of choice, whether they are seeking the perfect premium tailor-made vacation to celebrate a honeymoon, bond as a family, honor a special birthday or indulge with a girls’ getaway.”
Among the many new offerings is the Infinite Experiences Menu, which is available for guests who stay three or more nights in Ocean Front Suites or higher.
Options include Infinite Family, which enables families to participate in cooking classes capped off by a chef lunch at the Chef’s table, private beachfront dinners and a Dessert War dinner.
Infinite Romance offers couples the choice of dinners at the Coral Beach Gem Spa, on their suite terrace, in the garden or on the beach.
Infinite Taste provides guests with a selection of culinary experiences, private barbecues prepared by a chef on their suite terrace; a special meal at the chef’s table; the tasting menu at Le Basilic with 12-course dinner with pairings; and the Table Mapping experience, which also features a 12-course dinner with drink pairings.
Infinite Wellness includes a yoga surfing class, a reflexology massage and a hydrotherapy circuit at the Coral Beach Gem Spa, followed by a wellness lunch and couple’s massage.
The resort has also expanded its culinary offerings with the new Ocean Grill & Raw Bar, Sunset Lobster Taco Bar and Sports Bar.
Vina del Mar, which is renowned for its international brunches, will now feature Italian dining experiences in the evening. The Table expanded from 12 seats situated in La Joya to its own restaurant.
In the evenings after dinner, the Lobby Lounge & Bar is transformed into a space inspired by the English Afternoon Tea tradition, with a generous spread of cakes, cookies, mini-desserts, flambe coffees, strudels and crepes, along with live entertainment.
The property is also debuting new Theme Nights, including Steak Night with great American beef cuts by Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors; BBQ Beach Party & Firework, with live reggae band & dancing; and a Gem Spa Night Club evening, featuring flambe coffees and infusions, imported premium spirits at an open bar, music and a DJ.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach is also putting health and safety first and has introduced Travel With Confidence, which adheres to stringent protocols throughout the resort.
The Posadas' Travel With Confidence Protection provides guests with travel and medical expense coverage for $4 per day.
For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS