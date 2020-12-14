Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Unveils Two-for-One Agent Rates
Claudette Covey December 14, 2020
Travel advisors hoping to see the results of Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun’s recent transformation into an all-inclusive property can take advantage of the resort’s new two-for-one agent rate.
The offer is available for bookings made by Jan. 31, 2021, for travel through Dec. 15, 2021.
“For the first time, we are presenting this unbeatable two-for-one offer to our loyal travel partners, whose clients will undoubtedly be impressed by the level of luxury and experiences presented at the resort, all of which are under our all-inclusive concept,” said Alberto Gurrola, managing director of Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort. “We have elevated the expectations for what an all-inclusive should offer – curated personalized experiences and Infinite Luxury to celebrate any occasion our guests desire.”
The Infinite Luxury program includes a generous of food-and-beverage options, non-motorized water sports, fitness classes, unlimited access to the fitness center and the Coral KidZ Club Cancun, and much more.
The resort is equipped with 602 oceanfront suites, a pool, a luxury spa, and such culinary options as the highly acclaimed Le Basilic, La Joya Mexico restaurant and the beachfront Isla Contoy.
For more information or to book the rate, register at www.LaColeccionRewards.com or email rinternet@posadas.com.
