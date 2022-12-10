Fantastic Family Friendly Resorts in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the tourist gems of the Mexican Pacific, has excellent resorts that offer fun and high-quality services with activities for the whole family.
Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta
This all-inclusive resort, ideally located in Puerto Vallarta, offers a variety of experiences for all ages, with activities in exclusive spaces and facilities for both parents and children. Families have fun in three spectacular pools, including the Infinity Pool overlooking the beach, where while kids play, adults enjoy great cocktails at the Tub Pool Bar. In addition, Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta has Kids Paradise, a water park with nine water slides, a pirate ship, and a castle. There is also a zipline and outdoor play area.
The resort also offers childcare services for babies and toddlers, as well as a fun kids club for older children and teens. Many activities include a game room with video games, a pool table, and an air hockey table.
Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center
This all-inclusive resort, located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, features rooms overlooking the sea and lush gardens that all family members can enjoy. In addition, Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center has a world-class gastronomic offer with Mexican and international dishes in its various restaurants—Gaviotas, La Villita, Gastro Bar Embarcadero, Alfredo Pizzeria, among others—as well as signature cocktails in its bars.
For the peace of mind of adults, the resort features the Sheratoon Kids Club, which offers activities for children between five and 12 years old with facilities including video game rooms with Xbox and Wii consoles. In addition, the most active can take ecological walks and have fun in a mini disco where they can share with other kids their age.
There are also cooking workshops where they learn how to prepare mini pizzas and ice creams and decorate cupcakes. Also, in Batik's workshop, they can learn to express their artistic side through the elaboration of textile designs, and, in addition, special seasonal activities are carried out, such as designing Easter eggs and celebrating the traditional Mexican Christmas Posadas.
Adults have at their disposal a titness center with state-of-the-art equipment but, above all, the exclusive Maiavé Spa, a space where they can live out holistic experiences focused on relaxation and physical and mental balance recovery. Here, guests can design their therapy by selecting oils and verbal extracts blends according to their preferences and needs.
Maiavé Spa fuses therapies and health techniques with the healing power of nature using plants, agave extracts (tequila plant), essential oils, floral elixirs, and mud to revitalize the body and rest the mind. These therapies are carried out in environments surrounded by nature and suites that allow guests to find inner peace and collect themselves.
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
This luxury resort, located on a beautiful beach overlooking Banderas Bay, is an example of commitment to the environment for having been certified by Clean Beaches for meeting high standards of cleanliness, water quality, safety, sustainability, and wildlife protection, among others.
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa offers an Unlimited Fun experience. This renewed all-inclusive concept provides access to all the food and beverages of its six restaurants and four bars, live music, local entertainment, and the exclusive Explorer's Club, a space designed for kids' fun.
Families have a vast repertoire of activities they can share in the pool, the beach, and the surroundings of the Puerto Vallarta area. Some experiences include water aerobics, water polo, water volleyball, games in giant inflatables in the main pool and water park, and adult activities such as sport fishing, non-motorized water sports, and diving, among others.
One of the most exciting activities offered to families is the release of sea turtles, which takes place between July and December. In addition, children between three and 12 years old can do fun activities in the Explorer's Club, which offers science, nature, and exploration programs. They can also attend arts and crafts workshops, movie nights, sandcastle competitions, and even a weekly camp with tents at the club or beach.
Garza Blanca Preserve Resorts & Spa
This is one of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. It is located in an extensive area of lush rainforest that offers fun experiences for the whole family. In addition to several luxurious suites, the hotel features three outdoor swimming pools with jacuzzis, a white sandy beach, hiking trails in a tropical area, three gourmet restaurants, a world-class Spa, a sea-view gym, an outdoor tennis court, and an exclusive Kids Club.
At Garza Blanca Preserve Resorts & Spa, younger guests (ages 0 to 12 years old) receive souvenirs, including a Mexican handmade toy, a coloring book with games, and a Mexican backpack, plus small-size gowns and slippers. In addition, the resort offers a program of creative activities at the Kid's Club that includes sports facilities and babysitting service (with extra cost). In this space, the kids learn crafts, plant trees, and attend workshops on facial painting, bird-watching sessions, and beach soccer games.
While children have fun in these workshops, adults can enjoy a kayak or paddle board tour of the Mismaloya Arches area or practice diving and snorkeling tours organized by resort instructors along places with abundant marine life, including mollusks, angel fishes, rays, eels, and marlins, among many others.
After a day of sun and adventure, adults can focus on body and mind wellness at Spa Imagine, a world-class venue equipped with automated massage tables, remote-controlled curtains, and sensitive ambient temperature control, among others. The atmosphere of each therapy room is designed based on the different chakras, which are energy centers of the body that can be activated or relieved to assist in healing and energy alignment.
