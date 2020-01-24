Find a Luxurious Escape in Antigua
Royalton Resorts, part of Blue Diamond Resorts, is one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort collections, and its all-inclusive outpost in Antigua is a luxurious escape that offers discerning travelers the elegance they expect in a high-class retreat.
Tucked away on a private beach, the luxury resort overlooks the turquoise blue waters of Deep Bay. It is just moments from the airport, which means that guests will found themselves lounging by the pool mere minutes after their flights touch down.
Accommodations are exquisite as well as unique.
The resort is one of the few in the Caribbean to offer overwater bungalows, which are sure to be a highlight of any guest’s stay. The bungalows feature king-size beds, swim-out infinity plunge pools and overwater hammocks as well as exclusive amenities such as butler service.
Whether guests choose to book an overwater bungalow or other luxurious accommodations, all come with Royalton’s signature DreamBed as well as included amenities such as rain showers and free-standing Jacuzzi tubs.
The resort offers 24-hour concierge service, unlimited free Wi-Fi access, minibars, high thread count sheets, satellite television, room service and more.
Royalton Antigua is home to a number of different dining, drinking and entertainment options. Gourmet Marche features an international buffet. There’s Italian at Grazie, and authentic steaks are served up at Hunter Steakhouse.
Guests can keep it casual at SCORE Brewhouse pub and grill or class it up at CX Culinary Experience, which is an exclusive Chef’s Table and has a small surcharge. There’s also the Caribbean Restaurant & Grill as well as the Beach Club Grill.
Several bars and nightlife options keep evenings fun and romantic. Let true relaxation kick in at Chill Pool Bar, Diamond Club or Martini Mix. Need a pick me up? Swing by the Caffe Lounge for a coffee.
Families have access to a number of exclusive amenities, including the Clubhouse Kids Club for kids ages four to 12. This is where they will find a playground and indoor area just for kids with special on-screen friends Max and Ruby.
A Hangout Teen Lounge is ideal for older guests and offers activities, video games, billiards, ping pong and more.
Kids and teens can get outdoors with access to sports and games, including beach volleyball, cooking classes, dance classes, trivia competitions, aquatic sports, aerobics classes and weight-training with professional instruction.
Couples will want to unwind at the Royal Spa. Renew the senses with a sojourn at the Royalton’s full-service wellness center where guests will find a full-range of massage, body and facial treatments as well as a hydrotherapy circuit, a fitness center and more.
