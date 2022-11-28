Finding Romance at Sandals Grande Antigua
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff November 28, 2022
Perched on a perfect white-sand beach, Sandals Grande Antigua looks like it has it all--and in this case, looks are everything because guests really do have everything when they stay here.
The resort blends two worlds--a hidden, exclusive beachside oasis and a majestic European resort. The two come together to offer an elegant five-star experience that is second to none.
The 27-acre resort is perched on prime tropical real estate in Dickenson Bay, a 10-minute drive from the capital of St. Johns.
The resort has been honored many times over as one of the world's most romantic resorts with its Caribbean Beachside Village tucked away among the tropical landscape and the Mediterranean Oceanview Village, with its sophisticated, European seaside style.
Love really is all you need since just about everything else is included from scuba diving and water skiing to 11 gourmet restaurants, premium liquor and fantasy swimming pools that feature swim-up bars and whirlpools.
Guests can also head to the beach where just about every water sport imaginable is available and when that gets old, there's even more fun and games on land, including beach volleyball, croquet, bocce ball, tennis and ping-pong.
At night, the resort comes alive with entertainment. Guests can take their pick from beach parties, theme nights, talent nights, live musical performances, a live piano bar, open-mic karaoke, game nights, casino nights and even an after-hours chocolate buffet.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit Sandals Grande Antigua.
-
-
-
-
