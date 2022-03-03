Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis is Now Taking Reservations
The newest Four Seasons property in the U.S., the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, is now taking reservations ahead of its opening date this summer.
Opening in June, the new hotel will offer 222 guest rooms and suites, all with beautiful views of the Minneapolis skyline and the Mississippi River. Located near Nicollet Mall just steps away from the Mississippi, the hotel will offer great access to the best of the city’s attractions, including shopping, sports venues, entertainment venues and more.
The top floors will be reserved for 34 of the brand’s Private Residences, while the property itself will offer plenty of dining options, a pool deck and more.
The dining options include a cafe, a Mediterranean-style restaurant and a poolside bar and grill that will become a great place to hang out at night, too.
The Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will be home to the city’s largest pool deck, complete with a heated bar, fire table, large pool and plenty of sunshine and city views. A new urban spa sanctuary and fitness center with an indoor pool are added benefits for guests to focus on their health and wellbeing.
The property will also be able to host large meetings and events, with over 16,500 square feet of event space, including a ballroom with an outdoor terrace, a second ballroom and meeting rooms, complete with versatile technology and gorgeous city views.
"The state motto of Minnesota is L'Étoile du Nord, and Star of the North is what we aspire to be," says General Manager Florian Riedel. "With our neighbors in the downtown area, we are very committed to making positive contributions in support of our community and the future of our city."
Travelers can be the first to enjoy the new hotel when it reopens in June with the Experience More package. Guests who book online or by phone can enjoy $100 credit per night per room or $200 credit per night per suite with a two-night minimum stay.
