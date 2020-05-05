Future Trips to Take Based on Your Quarantine Type
While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced many to stay home and put their travel plans on hold, for now, there will inevitably come a time when it's safe to travel again—and when that time comes, your quarantine situation could very well determine which kind of trip you take.
For example, parents stuck looking after and homeschooling the little ones day after day will likely be in need of a rejuvenating adults-only escape, while sweethearts forced to remain apart will be seeking a long-overdue romantic retreat.
No matter what your quarantine situation, here are 21 hotels and resorts guaranteed to meet your post-COVID-19 travel needs.
For Adults
For a much-needed break from the kids, consider an adults-only getaway to the Sunshine State or somewhere warm and sunny in the Caribbean.
Hidden off the coastline of the Florida Keys, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is the only private island resort in the U.S., and nearby Bungalows Key Largo celebrated its grand opening this past December, becoming the only all-inclusive resort in the Keys.
Coco Plum Island Resort in Dangriga, Belize and the CHIC by Royalton in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic are equally as appealing to adults. The former puts guests at ease with the help of lush jungles, secret waterfalls and Mayan ruins while the latter will keep guests entertained from check-in to check-out with nightly themed events, foam parties and live DJs.
For Lovebirds
It's no secret that social distancing and romance don't mix, so those who have been forced apart from their significant others are undoubtedly dreaming of a romantic two-person getaway.
The good news is that there's no shortage of stellar hotel and resort options, including plenty located within the U.S. like Fort Lauderdale's luxurious Pelican Grand Beach Resort, the landmark Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida and the recently renovated Hotel Duval in downtown Tallahassee.
Other East Coast standouts include the Beaufort Hotel situated along the waterfront in Beaufort, North Carolina—America's number one small town—and the timeless Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware.
Lovebirds in search of something a bit more exotic should consider the Ka'ana Resort & Spa in Belize's San Ignacio Cayo District or the boutique Mystique Blue on Isla Holbox just off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
For Families
Remote employees who might be missing out on precious family time due to COVID-19 restrictions can catch up on lost time at any number of family-friendly resorts, including the expansive Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York.
Elsewhere in the U.S., South Carolina's Montage Palmetto Bluff and Florida's Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo are well-equipped to host your post-quarantine multi-generational getaway. Sunrise kayaking, fishing and scenic biking await at Montage Palmetto Bluff while guests at the secluded Westgate River Ranch Resort can look forward to glamping in luxe teepees as well as experiencing the legendary Saturday night rodeo.
Grand Memories Splash in Punta Cana is another excellent trip idea for families, with highlights including an onsite waterpark featuring monster slides, a wave pool and splash pad in addition to a supervised Kid's Adventure program.
For Friends
When the time is right to reunite with your friends in person instead of a video conference, the biggest challenge will likely be settling on a destination.
Domestically, there are definitely strong cases to be made for places like Key West and Las Vegas. The luxurious Ocean Key Resort & Spa is located in the heart of Key West and offers groups a full-service spa, live music and even waterfront dining while Sin City's Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino boasts a dozen on-site restaurants, a massive pool deck and the world’s largest sportsbook.
If golf, bass fishing, archery and other outdoor activities are more up your friend group's alley, consider the ultra-modern yet secluded Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida.
Do your friends have their passports handy? Mahekal Beach Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and the soon-to-open Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau, Bahamas are ideal settings to host your next "friendcation," combining luxe accommodations with unparalleled locations.
