January 22, 2020
Experience a Romantic Getaway for Two
Just north of the Cancun Hotel Zone is Playa Mujeres, an area with inviting white sand beaches and a relaxed atmosphere. Beloved Playa Mujeres is located in this area, and the resort invites guests to find complete relaxation during their getaway.
This property, part of The Excellence Collection, is specifically designed for two people in love to enjoy a romantic vacation together.
Overlooking the island of Isla Mujeres, Beloved Playa Mujeres is a boutique-style resort for couples only. Guests can enjoy a Caribbean retreat, spending their days taking in the soft breeze and delightful views.
A trip to The Beloved Spa is always necessary during a stay at this resort. Whether it’s a massage or facial treatment or a guided hydrotherapy session, couples will feel rejuvenated afterward.
Whether couples are looking for a romantic spot to spend a honeymoon or anniversary or simply a romantic getaway to disconnect from everyday life and reconnect with each other, they’ll find it with a stay at Beloved Playa Mujeres.
From the elegant suites to private dinners on the beach, romance is everywhere.
