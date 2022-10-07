Goldwynn Resort & Residences To Debut in the Bahamas February 2023
The highly anticipated Goldwynn Resort & Residences situated along picturesque Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning as soon as February 1, 2023.
A welcome change of pace from the sprawling resorts the region has come to know, Goldwynn Resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and places an emphasis on intimacy, nostalgia, privacy and personal service in an unbeatable locale.
The property, located just 15 minutes from Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport, will feature as many as 81 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites as well as three Edge suites. The resort's signature Goldwynn Suite will boast three bedrooms, nearly 2,000 square feet of interior space, three balconies, two terraces and a whopping 270 degrees of unobstructed ocean views. Each unit will feature a full kitchen or kitchenette, a private balcony and a view of the ocean or golf course.
Goldwynn Resort & Residences' signature restaurant, OIA, will offer a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine complemented by panoramic ocean views. Other venues include Bar Paul and Amara. The former will be a casual lounge by day and an energizing nightlife spot after sundown while the latter will serve light fare and libations from the infinity pool deck. Meanwhile, Atria will serve as a casual hub featuring the world's tallest indoor relief sculpture while the Mangrove Spa will welcome wellness seekers with holistic treatments designed with world-class products from Pevonia and others.
"It is with very good reason that we welcome Goldwynn Resort & Residents to Small Luxury Hotels of the World as our one and only property in the Bahamas: the new beachside luxury retreat offers a more authentic, boutique island resort experience than the much larger neighboring Nassau properties," Kenan Simmons, Senior Vice President, Americas, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said in a statement. "From its beautifully appointed oversized rooms and contemporary island living philosophy, Goldwynn is an ideal partner to continue to bring discerning SLH members the smaller, independent luxury travel experiences that they desire."
"We are thrilled to participate in the growing offering of luxury accommodations in the Bahamas. Our new resort brings something special and unique that will redefine the north coast of New Providence," added Paul Wynn, of Wynn Hospitality, LTD, developer of Goldwynn Resort & Residences.
