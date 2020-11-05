Grand Opening Date Set for Universal Orlando’s Newest Hotel
Dockside Inn and Suites will open its doors on December 15, 2020, with starting rates as low as $79/night.
The sister resort to Surfside Inn and Suites offers guests an affordable getaway with extra benefits by staying at the resort.
Considered part of Universal Orlando’s line of Value Resort, Dockside Inn and Suites has standard rooms and 2-bedroom suites. The suites make up more than half the resort, with ample room for families of six to comfortable stay all in one location.
The suites also feature a kitchenette, picnic table and can be booked for as low as $120 per night for a four-night stay.
There will also be on-site dining options, a lobby bar, multiple pools to enjoy and the convenience of having a Universal Studios Store right in the lobby - meaning guests don’t have to buy their souvenirs at the park and lug them around all day.
As with all of Universal Orlando’s resorts, guests get the added benefit of early park admission, being able to charge purchases to their room while in the parks and resort transportation.
Universal Orlando also announced that they will be reopening Loews Portofino Bay Hotel on December 1, 2020, after completing renovations for their standard rooms and suites.
As a Premier Category resort, guests staying here are entitled to free Universal Express Unlimited passes. Normally $129 per person, these passes allow visitors to skip the line and jump into the Express entrance on all rides at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
