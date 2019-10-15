Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Unveils New Amenities
WHY IT RATES: With the addition of a new spa by the ocean and a Greg Norman golf course, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa is providing some of the best luxury offerings in Baja California Sur. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa, one of Solmar Hotels & Resorts’ seven all-suites properties located in Cabo San Lucas, has expanded its roster of luxurious amenities, including the Spa by the Ocean boasting unbeatable views of the Pacific, to welcome the new 18-hole golf course designed and developed by famed golfer Greg Norman.
Aside from growing its roster of amenities for guests, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas’ expansion master plan also promises to offer guests 191 extra rooms by 2020.
“Since its opening back in 2018, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa has successfully developed the best luxury offerings in Baja California Sur and the addition of the Greg Norman golf course as well as the spa simply contribute to its spectacular project” said Ricardo Orozco, Vice President of Operations for Solmar Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to introducing more amenities and opportunities for our guests to have unparalleled experiences at our properties.”
Envisioned by Greg Norman Golf Course Design, the course is set to open before the end of 2019 and promises to offer golf fanatics a challenging, yet compelling game within Cabo San Lucas’ blend of desert and beach environments. Guests staying at Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa will enjoy a 15 percent inaugural discount on green fees, and guests staying at other properties part of the Solmar Hotels & Resorts collection will have a 10 percent discount.
The golf course’s grand opening will also include the debut of the Club House at Rancho San Lucas, another amenity available to resort guests.
The opening of Spa by the Ocean this spring allowed guests to get a taste of true serenity without leaving the property.
Graced with the sound of the majestic Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, five wooden treatment cabanas along with a soothing jacuzzi and Bali beds are available for guests to achieve full physical and mental relaxation. The Spa’s splendid treatment menu ventured beyond the traditional treatment offerings, and created experiences inspired by an indigenous tribe native to Baja California Sur, the Cochimies.
The experiences pair exclusive spa treatments with gourmet three-course meals, offering guests a delightful ending to a tranquil treatment. Also, the treatment menu features Solmar Hotels & Resorts’ very own spa products.
Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa’s future shines bright, as the property is expanding in 2020 with the addition of 52 suites: 33 resort suites and 193 and four-bedroom penthouses part of Grand Solmar The Residences at Rancho San Lucas. The expansion is part of the resort’s master plan to grow into properties boasting a total of 620 units.
The addition of the 18-hole Greg Norman golf course and sensational spa are part of Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas’ roster of luxurious amenities, catered to its discerning guests. For more information and reservations, visit: https://grandsolmarranchosanlucas.solmar.com/.
SOURCE: Grand Solmar press release
