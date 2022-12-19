Hard Rock Acquires The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
Hard Rock International (HRI) has announced the completion of its acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International, effective December 19, 2022.
The 3,044-room Las Vegas casino resort, the Strip’s first mega-resort, will continue to operate as The Mirage Hotel & Casino until renovation and rebranding of the property to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is complete. Plans are to dramatically reimagine each aspect of the resort including the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard.
"Today, we'd like to officially welcome the 3,500 team members at The Mirage to the 45,000 global Hard Rock family and express our gratitude to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission for approving the gaming license for us to operate The Mirage Hotel & Casino," Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International, said in a statement. "We are excited to create an integrated resort on The Strip that will make this legendary entertainment community proud."
Casino players and guests can now enjoy Unity by Hard Rock, a global loyalty program enabling guests to earn and redeem rewards at more than 150 participating Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes, and Casinos around the world.
The resort’s daily operations will continue under The Mirage brand for the foreseeable future with all reservations and group bookings honored with no further action required by guests or group organizers. The Mirage's entertainment and restaurant options will remain the same at this time including Cirque Du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE performances taking place through 2023. In addition, Hard Rock reports there are no plans to lay off any of The Mirage team members.
Hard Rock plans to release details of the branded and reimagined resort, features and attractions development timeline at the end of 2023.
